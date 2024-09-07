iifl-logo-icon 1
Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd AGM

22.6
(-1.70%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:33:00 PM

Prism Medico CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202417 Sep 2024
AGM 30/09/2024 Dear Sir/Madam, Please find the attached intimation of book closure for the purpose of 22nd Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday the 30th day of September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. Thanking You. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rule, 2014 and Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 please find the attached Scrutinizers Report on remote e-voting and e-voting at 22nd e-AGM held on 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024) Dear Sir/Madam, Pursuant to Regulation 30(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of 22nd Annual General Meeting held on Monday the 30th day of September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through VC/OAVM. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Read less.. Dear Sir/Madam, Please find the attached outcome of 22nd Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means. You are requested to kindly take the same on record and oblige. Thanking You. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)

Prism Medico: Related News

No Record Found

