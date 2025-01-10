Prism Medico & Pharmacy Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the Management Discussion and Analysis report for the year ended on 31st March, 2024.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE, DEVELOPMENT

The industry is showing some improvement and your Directors are expecting better industrial development in the coming years.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE

The company trades in a single business segment. The company has passed through a very unusual phase, any worthwhile comparison of performance between two periods would be inconclusive. There is yet a considerable scope for improvement.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS

The company is taking maximum efforts to capitalize on business opportunities and further expects a better outlook in the coming years. The management has decided to alter the main objects of the Memorandum of Association, so as to enter a new market segment. The threats to the segment in which the company operates are pricing pressure arising due to competition from low cost suppliers, technology up gradation, severe competition and newly emerging competitive nations and stricter environment laws.

STRENGTH

The existing management has a strong technical, finance and administrative expertise in various industries and corporate sectors including the business of the company.

RISKS AND CONCERNS

The company is working essentially in global market place. However since the company is into trading activity It is attributed to all the risk and concerns attached with the trading industries as a whole.

INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

The company constantly upgrades its technology both in terms of hardware and software. This also helped installing a good management information system for the management to get timely information for decision-making.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who also looked after the day to day affairs to ensure compliances of guide lines and policies adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. The Internal Audit reports are regularly reviewed by the management. The company has proper and adequate internal control system commensurate with the size of the business operations geared towards achieving efficiency in its various business operations, safeguarding assets, optimum utilization of resources and compliance with statutory regulations. Efforts for continued improvement of internal control system are being consistently made in this regard.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS

The company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review. The relations with workers and staff are cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws, and other statutes and other incidental factors.