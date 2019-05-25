To the Members of Proaim Enterprises Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Proaim Enterprises Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2019, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, and profit/loss,changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Description of each key audit matter in accordance with SA 701:

The Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our Audit Inter Corporate Loans The value of loans as at 31st March 2019 is significant and there is a high degree of complexity and judgement involved for the company in the estimating individual and collective credit impairment provisions and write-offs against these loans. Our audit procedure included considering the appropriateness of the companys accounting policies for impairment of financial assets and assessing compliance with Ind AS 109. The Companys impairment provision for receivables from financing business is based on the expected credit loss approach laid down under Ind AS 109. Under this approach, the management has been required to exercise judgement in areas such as; For loans which are assessed for impairment on a portfolio basis we performed particularly the following procedures: - calculation of past default rates - We understood the methodology and policy laid down for loans given by the company. - applying macro-economics factors to arrive at forward looking probability of default; and - we have verified the existence of recovery process plant in the event of default. - significant assumption regarding the probability of various scenarios and discounting rates for different industries considering individual borrower profile. - we have verified the historical trends of repayment of principal amount of loan and repayment of interest. In view of the high degree of estimation involved in the process of calculation impairment provision and considering its significance to the overall Ind AS financial statement, whereby any error or omission in estimation may give rise to a material - we tested the reliability of the key data inputs and related management controls. - we have assessed the assumptions made by the company in making provision considering forward looking information. Measurement of Investment in accordance with Ind AS 109 "Financial Instruments" Principal Audit procedure: On initial recognition, investment are recognized at fair value in vase of investment which are recognized at fair value through FVOCI. In that case that transaction costs are attributable to the acquisition value of the investments. • Obtaining an understanding of the companies objectives for such investments and assessment thereof in terms of Ind AS 109. The Companys investment are subsequently classified into following categories based on the objective to manage the cash flows and options available in the standard: • Obtaining an understanding of the determination of the measurement of the investments and tested the reasonableness of the significant judgement applied by the management. • At amortised cost • Evaluated the design of internal controls relating to measurement and also tested the operating effectiveness of the aforesaid controls. • At fair value through profit or loss (FVTPL) • Obtaining understanding of basis of valuation adopted in respect of fair value investment and ensured that valuation techniques used are appropriate in circumstances and for which sufficient data are available to measure fair value. • At fair value through Other comprehensive Income (FVTOCI) • Assessed the appropriateness of the discloser in the standalone financial statements in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework. The company has assessed following two objectives: • Held to collect contractual cash flows. • Realising cash flows through sale of investments. The Company makes decision based on assets fair value and manages the assets to realizethose fair values. Since valuation of investment at fair value involves critical assumptions, significant risk in valuation and complexity in assessment of objectives, the valuation of investments as per Ind AS 109 is determined to be a key audit matter in our audit of the standalone financial

Emphasis of Matters

We draw attention to -

1 During the year the Company has recognized fair value of its Investments held in Moryo Industries Limited which was valued at nominal value in earlier year. Effect of Fair value measurement was recognized under Other Comprehensive Income to the extent of Rs. 50,89,340/-. The aforesaid recognition is pursuant to exchange notice no. 20180613 dated June 13, 2018 for moving aforesaid company out of GSM III framework. Similarly, fair value recognition in case of Tilak Finance Limited amount to Rs. 14420000/- charged to Other Comprehensive Income for reduction in Market Valuation.

2. The Company has invested in 9,80,000 12% Preference share of M/s Asthlaxmi ReRolls Jalna Private Limited at issue price of Rs. 28 each out of which Rs. 20 has been paid. Balance of Rs. 8 per share is payable on demand. The Future obligation has not been accounted for in the Standalone financial statements.

3. During the year the company has provided for Bad Debts to the extent of Rs. 85,71,810/- (Previous year Rs. 1661619/-) against non-recoverability of Principal and/or Interest on Loans. Company is following up with these parties for recovery however we have not provided with documentary evidences of the follow ups.

4. During the year the company has incurred total loss of 7/- on sale of various Investments held by it.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, (changes in equity)5 and cash flows of the Company in accordance with6 the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Paragraph 40(b) of this SA explains that the shaded material below can be located in an Appendix to the auditors report. Paragraph 40(c) explains that when law, regulation or applicable auditing standards expressly permit, reference can be made to a website of an appropriate authority that contains the description of the auditors responsibilities, rather than including this material in the auditors report, provided that the description on the website addresses, and is not inconsistent with, the description of the auditors responsibilities below.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

1. In certain cases, the Company has not charged interest on Loans and advances given to various parties. The non-charging interest makes these loans Interest free loans and thereby violates section 186(7) of the Companies Act, 2013. Effect on the aforesaid cannot be quantified.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

1. There were no pending litigations which would impact the consolidated financial position of the Group, its associates and jointly controlled entities.

2. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

3. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For R SONI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No. 130349W

Sd/-

RAJESH SONI

Partner

Membership No. 133240

Place of Signature: Mumbai

Date: 25/05/2019

ANNEXURE A TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended March 31st, 2019, we report that:

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its fixed assets by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of one years. In accordance with this program, certain fixed assets were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets.

(c) There are no immovable properties held by the Company.

(ii) (a) There are no inventories held by the Company.

(iii) (a) The Company has granted loans to one party covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act,2013 (the Act),

(b) In the case of the loans granted to any parties in the register maintained under section 189 of the act, theborrowers have been regular in the payment of the interest as stipulated. The terms of arrangements do not stipulate any repayment schedule and the loans are repayable on demand. Accordingly, paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the order is not applicable to the company in respect of payment of the principal amount.

(c) There are no overdue amounts for period of more than ninety days in respect of the loans granted to the bodies corporate listed in the register maintained under section 189 of the act.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provision of section 185 and 186 of Act, with respect to the loan and investment made.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits during the year within the meaning of the provisions of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section148 (1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, value added tax, employees state insurance and duty of excise.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there is no dispute pending in respect of dues of provident fund/sales tax/wealth tax/service tax/custom duty/- excise duty/cess/value added tax, were in arrears as at 31st march, 2019 for a period of more than six month from the date they became payable. According to the records of the Company, income-tax:-

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Amount Period to which it relates Forum where the Dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income tax dues 1,71,170 A.Y. 2015-16 CIT Appeal

(viii) The Company did not have any outstanding dues to financial institutions, banks or debenture holders during the year

(ix) The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (ix) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud on or by the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, managerial remuneration has been paid/provided in accordance with the requisite approval mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the record of the Company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

FOR R SONI& COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 130349W

Sd/-

RAJESH SONI

Partner

Membership No.133240

Place: Mumbai

Date- 25/05/2019

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Proaim Enterprises Limited (the Company) as of 31st March 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at march 31,2019, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial control over financial reporting issued by the institute of chartered accountant of India.

FOR R SONI & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firms registration number: 130349W

Sd/-

RAJESH SONI

Partner

Membership No.133240

Place: Mumbai

Date: 25/05/2019.