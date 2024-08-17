iifl-logo-icon 1
Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Share Price

0.5
(4.17%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:33:41 AM

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

0.5

Prev. Close

0.48

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

18.61

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.63

P/E

6.25

EPS

0.08

Divi. Yield

0

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Proaim Enterprises Ltd(Merged NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Proaim Enterprises Ltd(Merged SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:54 AM
Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sep-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.06%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.93%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.66

13.16

13.22

13.1

Net Worth

22.31

25.81

25.87

25.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-9.64

0.27

3.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2011

Gross Sales

5.78

7.97

29.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.78

7.97

29.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.41

1.51

0.64

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Zubin Paradiwala

Independent Director

Hardikkumar Bharatbhai Kabariya

Whole-time Director

Mayuri Rathod

Director

G K Agrawal

Addtnl Independent Director

Hitendrakumar Kanjibhai Parmar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged

Summary

Shree Nath Commercial & Finance was incorporated on December 21, 1984 with the object of Finance & Investment related activities.Now the company is engaged in finance as well as Technology and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup a Solar power project. Its registered office is located Mumbai. The company is based in New Delhi, India and its shares were listed on the BSE.
