Open₹0.5
Prev. Close₹0.48
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹18.61
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.63
P/E6.25
EPS0.08
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.66
13.16
13.22
13.1
Net Worth
22.31
25.81
25.87
25.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.08
-9.64
0.27
3.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
5.78
7.97
29.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.78
7.97
29.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.41
1.51
0.64
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Zubin Paradiwala
Independent Director
Hardikkumar Bharatbhai Kabariya
Whole-time Director
Mayuri Rathod
Director
G K Agrawal
Addtnl Independent Director
Hitendrakumar Kanjibhai Parmar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged
Summary
Shree Nath Commercial & Finance was incorporated on December 21, 1984 with the object of Finance & Investment related activities.Now the company is engaged in finance as well as Technology and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup a Solar power project. Its registered office is located Mumbai. The company is based in New Delhi, India and its shares were listed on the BSE.
Read More
