Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

0.5
(4.17%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:33:41 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

12.65

12.65

12.65

12.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.66

13.16

13.22

13.1

Net Worth

22.31

25.81

25.87

25.75

Minority Interest

Debt

3.68

3.44

5.04

2.1

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.99

29.25

30.91

27.85

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.88

10.99

12.41

0.39

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0.33

0.33

0.03

Networking Capital

16.72

17.74

16.96

27.2

Inventories

0

0

0

10.64

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0.1

0.1

0

Debtor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

17.04

17.65

16.88

16.59

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.31

0

-0.01

-0.02

Cash

2.38

0.18

1.21

0.23

Total Assets

25.98

29.24

30.91

27.85

