Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
12.65
12.65
12.65
12.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.66
13.16
13.22
13.1
Net Worth
22.31
25.81
25.87
25.75
Minority Interest
Debt
3.68
3.44
5.04
2.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.99
29.25
30.91
27.85
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.88
10.99
12.41
0.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.33
0.33
0.03
Networking Capital
16.72
17.74
16.96
27.2
Inventories
0
0
0
10.64
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0.1
0.1
0
Debtor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
17.04
17.65
16.88
16.59
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
0
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
2.38
0.18
1.21
0.23
Total Assets
25.98
29.24
30.91
27.85
