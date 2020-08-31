iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

0.5
(4.17%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:33:41 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.08

-9.64

0.27

3.28

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

-9.64

0.27

3.28

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.05

-0.02

Free cash flow

-0.08

-9.64

0.22

3.26

Equity raised

26.38

26.32

28.07

32.27

Investing

-1.42

12.02

-2.04

-5.56

Financing

8.48

7.14

4.2

4.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

33.36

35.84

30.45

34.07

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.