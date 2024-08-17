iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

0.5
(4.17%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:33:41 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2011Sept-2010

Gross Sales

4.77

1

13.74

15.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.77

1

13.74

15.64

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.22

0.19

0.48

0.17

Total Income

6.99

1.19

14.22

15.81

Total Expenditure

6.54

1.32

16.67

12.64

PBIDT

0.46

-0.13

-2.45

3.17

Interest

0.3

0

0

0

PBDT

0.15

-0.13

-2.45

3.17

Depreciation

0

0

0.11

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

-0.71

1.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.15

-0.13

-1.85

2

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.15

-0.13

-1.85

2

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.15

-0.13

-1.85

2

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.12

0

0

0.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.65

12.65

11.96

5.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

10,27,50,000

5,16,40,000

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

85.91

86.36

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

1,68,50,000

81,60,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

14.09

13.64

PBIDTM(%)

9.64

-13

-17.83

20.25

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

3.14

-13

-13.46

12.84

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.