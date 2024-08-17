Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
Gross Sales
4.77
1
13.74
15.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.77
1
13.74
15.64
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.22
0.19
0.48
0.17
Total Income
6.99
1.19
14.22
15.81
Total Expenditure
6.54
1.32
16.67
12.64
PBIDT
0.46
-0.13
-2.45
3.17
Interest
0.3
0
0
0
PBDT
0.15
-0.13
-2.45
3.17
Depreciation
0
0
0.11
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
-0.71
1.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.15
-0.13
-1.85
2
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.15
-0.13
-1.85
2
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.15
-0.13
-1.85
2
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.12
0
0
0.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.65
12.65
11.96
5.98
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
10,27,50,000
5,16,40,000
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
85.91
86.36
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
1,68,50,000
81,60,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
14.09
13.64
PBIDTM(%)
9.64
-13
-17.83
20.25
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
3.14
-13
-13.46
12.84
No Record Found
