Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019.

In 2018, the global economy began its journey on a firm footing with estimated global economic growth of 3.6% (Source: World Economic Outlook by International Monetary Fund (IMF)). During the second half of 2018, this rate of development gradually declined, owing to impending US-China trade dispute and some slowdown across developed markets. Emerging and developing markets of Asia maintained their steady progress at 6.4% during 2018. However, its important to note that Indias economy expanded at 7.1% in 2018 vis-a-vis 6.7% in 2017, whereas Chinas growth deteriorated from 6.9% in 2017 to 6.6% in 2018 (Source: IMF). Sub-Saharan Africas economy also sustained a steady rise of 3% during the year.

India continues to be one of the fastest growing major economies in the world and is expected to be among the worlds top three economic powers in the next 10-15 years. The Indian economy is expected to improve and close the year 2019 with a GDP growth of 7.3% (Source: IMF). Sustained real GDP growth of over 6% since FY91 has led to a fundamental transformation of Indias economy. Today, India is the worlds seventh largest economy in real terms, backed by strong demand, positive consumption pattern and rising disposable income. In PPP terms, the economy is expected to be among the top five global economies by 2020.

INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENTS:

Your Company is mainly engaged in Finance and Share trading activities. The growth in the Indian economy and the Indian Commodity sales is expected further increase in 2019 over 2018.

The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2013; guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and generally accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India.

SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:

The Company operates in two reportable segments i.e. Finance and Share Trading and Commodity Trading Business. The Business Segments has been identified as separate segment in accordance with Accounting Standard 17 Segment Reporting.

OPPORTUNITIES AND THREATS:

Some of the key trends of the industry those are favourable to the company to exploit these emerging opportunities. Clients are more comfortable with uniform high quality and quick service and process across the enterprise. There are good prospects for expanding further activities in this direction.

Some of the key changes in the industry unfavourable to the company are:

• Heightened competition

• Increasing Compliances

• Attraction and retention of human capital

• Regulatory changes

RISK & CONCERNS:

In todays complex business environment, almost every business decision requires executives and managers to balance risk and reward. Effective risk management is therefore critical to an organizations success. Globalization with increasing integration of markets, newer and more complex products and transactions and an increasingly stringent regulatory framework has exposed organizations to and integrated approach to risk management. Timely and effective risk management is of prime importance to our continued success. The sustainability of the business is derived from the following:

• Identification of the diverse risks faced by the company.

• The evolution of appropriate systems and processes to measure and monitor them.

• Risk Management through appropriate mitigation strategies within the policy framework.

• Monitoring the progress of the implementation of such strategies and subjecting them to periodical audit and review.

• Reporting these risk mitigation results to the appropriate managerial levels.

There is the risk of loss from inadequate or failed systems, processes or procedures. These may be attributed to human failure or technical problems given the increase use of technology and staff turnover. Your company has in place suitable mechanisms to effectively reduce such risks.

All these risks are continuously analysed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

HOLDING/SUBSIDIARY/ASSOCIATE COMPANY:

The Company does not have any Holding or Subsidiary Company during the year under review.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Internal control systems are embedded in the processes across all functions in the Company. These systems are being regularly reviewed and wherever necessary are modified or redesigned to ensure better efficiency and effectiveness. The systems are subjected to supervision by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, duly supported by Corporate Governance.

Company complies with all Applicable statutes, policies, procedures, listing requirements and management guidelines. It adheres to applicable accounting standards and polices.

HUMAN RESOURCES:

The Management believes in maintaining cordial relations with its employees. The management recognizes the importance of Human Resources and effective steps will be taken to strengthen the same depending on the requirements.

The Company provided excellent working environment so that the individual staff can reach his/her full potential. The Company is poised to take on the challenges and march towards accomplishing its mission with success. The Company maintained good Indus- trial/Business relation in market which enhanced the creditworthiness of the Company.

AFFIRMATION AND DISCLOSURE

All the members of the Board and the Management Committee have affirmed their compliance with the Code of Conduct as on 31stMarch, 2019 and a declaration to that effect, signed by the Director is attached and forms part of this Report. The members of the Management Committee have made disclosure to the Board of Directors relating to transactions with potential conflict of interest with the Company. There were no material, financial or commercial transaction, between the Company and members of the Management Committee that may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. All details relating to financial and commercial transactions where Directors may have a pecuniary interest are provided to the Board and the interested Directors neither participate in the discussion nor vote on such matters. The Company has complied with the requirements specified in Regulations 17 to 27 and clauses (b) to (i) of the Regulation 46(2) of the Listing Regulations.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

The Company has undertaken Secretarial Audit for the financial year 2018-19 which, inter alia, includes audit of compliance with the Companies Act, 2013, and the Rules made under the Act, Listing Regulations and applicable Regulations prescribed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India and Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of the Company Secretaries of India. The Secretarial Audit Report forms part of this Annual Report.

DISCLOSURE ON WEBSITE

Following information has been disseminated on the website of the Company at ww- w.shreenathcommercial.com

1. Details of business of the Company

2. Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Directors

3. Composition of various Committees of Board of Directors

4. Code of Conduct for Board of Directors and Senior Management Personnel

5. Details of establishment of vigil mechanism/ Whistle Blower policy

6. Criteria of making payments to Non-Executive Directors

7. Policy on dealing with Related Party Transactions

8. Policy for determining material subsidiaries

9. Details of familiarization programmes imparted to Independent Directors

10. Policy for determination of materiality of events

