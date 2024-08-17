iifl-logo-icon 1
Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Company Summary

0.5
(4.17%)
Aug 31, 2020|10:33:41 AM

Proaim Enterprises Ltd Merged Summary

Shree Nath Commercial & Finance was incorporated on December 21, 1984 with the object of Finance & Investment related activities.Now the company is engaged in finance as well as Technology and having interest in power project business which is fast growing and developing. The company is planning to setup a Solar power project. Its registered office is located Mumbai. The company is based in New Delhi, India and its shares were listed on the BSE.

