Procal Electronics India Ltd Balance Sheet

0.72
(4.35%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.93

-8.88

-8.83

-8.78

Net Worth

-5.43

-5.38

-5.33

-5.28

Minority Interest

Debt

10.1

10.09

10.08

10.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.67

4.71

4.75

4.79

Fixed Assets

0.18

0.19

0.19

0.2

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

4.49

4.53

4.56

4.59

Inventories

0.59

0.59

0.59

0.59

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

7.02

7.02

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

7.36

7.36

0.34

0.34

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-3.46

-3.42

-3.39

-3.36

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

4.67

4.72

4.75

4.79

