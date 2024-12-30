Procal Electronics India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.93
-8.88
-8.83
-8.78
Net Worth
-5.43
-5.38
-5.33
-5.28
Minority Interest
Debt
10.1
10.09
10.08
10.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.67
4.71
4.75
4.79
Fixed Assets
0.18
0.19
0.19
0.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
4.49
4.53
4.56
4.59
Inventories
0.59
0.59
0.59
0.59
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
7.02
7.02
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.36
7.36
0.34
0.34
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-3.46
-3.42
-3.39
-3.36
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
4.67
4.72
4.75
4.79
