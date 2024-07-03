Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConsumer Durables
Open₹0.72
Prev. Close₹0.69
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.72
Day's Low₹0.72
52 Week's High₹0.72
52 Week's Low₹0.56
Book Value₹-15.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.5
3.5
3.5
3.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-8.93
-8.88
-8.83
-8.78
Net Worth
-5.43
-5.38
-5.33
-5.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.05
-0.05
-0.05
-0.06
Depreciation
-0.01
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.02
0.01
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-1.71
-4.7
-12.76
51.53
EBIT growth
3.68
12.52
-21.05
277.8
Net profit growth
3.68
12.52
-21.05
277.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
DIXON
18,399.05
|0
|1,10,525.35
|256.82
|0.03
|1,986.16
|280.92
Havells India Ltd
HAVELLS
1,698.4
|74.95
|1,06,479.78
|272.59
|0.53
|4,532.99
|124.29
Voltas Ltd
VOLTAS
1,831.6
|82.39
|60,604.85
|108.78
|0.3
|1,681.37
|239.52
Kaynes Technology India Ltd
KAYNES
7,543.05
|258.77
|48,283.64
|62.57
|0
|432.84
|396.98
Blue Star Ltd
BLUESTARCO
2,336.55
|106.55
|48,042.92
|84.66
|0.3
|2,126
|126.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Mahendra Kumar Bothra
Independent Director
Dharmendra Sharam
Independent Director
Pradeep Kothari
Non Executive Director
Renu Bothra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Procal Electronics India Ltd
Summary
Procal Electronics Ltd was established in April 1992. Presently, the company is a manufacturer of Electronic Calculators, Diaries & Organisers. The Company has three plants out of which two are located in Silvassa and the third one in Surat, Gujarat.
Read More
The Procal Electronics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procal Electronics India Ltd is ₹0.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Procal Electronics India Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procal Electronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procal Electronics India Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹0.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Procal Electronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.76%, 3 Years at 35.41%, 1 Year at 28.57%, 6 Month at 14.29%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at 4.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.