Procal Electronics India Ltd Share Price

0.72
(4.35%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open 0.72
  Day's High 0.72
  52 Wk High 0.72
  Prev. Close 0.69
  Day's Low 0.72
  52 Wk Low 0.56
  Turnover (lac) 0
  P/E 0
  Face Value 10
  Book Value -15.6
  EPS 0
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.) 0.25
  Div. Yield 0
No Records Found

Procal Electronics India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

0.72

Prev. Close

0.69

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.72

Day's Low

0.72

52 Week's High

0.72

52 Week's Low

0.56

Book Value

-15.6

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.25

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Procal Electronics India Ltd Corporate Action

19 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Sep, 2024

arrow

Procal Electronics India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Procal Electronics India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.88%

Non-Promoter- 64.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 64.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Procal Electronics India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-8.93

-8.88

-8.83

-8.78

Net Worth

-5.43

-5.38

-5.33

-5.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.05

-0.05

-0.05

-0.06

Depreciation

-0.01

0

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.02

0.01

-0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-1.71

-4.7

-12.76

51.53

EBIT growth

3.68

12.52

-21.05

277.8

Net profit growth

3.68

12.52

-21.05

277.8

No Record Found

Procal Electronics India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Procal Electronics India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Mahendra Kumar Bothra

Independent Director

Dharmendra Sharam

Independent Director

Pradeep Kothari

Non Executive Director

Renu Bothra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Procal Electronics India Ltd

Summary

Procal Electronics Ltd was established in April 1992. Presently, the company is a manufacturer of Electronic Calculators, Diaries & Organisers. The Company has three plants out of which two are located in Silvassa and the third one in Surat, Gujarat.
Company FAQs

What is the Procal Electronics India Ltd share price today?

The Procal Electronics India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.72 today.

What is the Market Cap of Procal Electronics India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Procal Electronics India Ltd is ₹0.25 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Procal Electronics India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Procal Electronics India Ltd is 0 and -0.05 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Procal Electronics India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Procal Electronics India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Procal Electronics India Ltd is ₹0.56 and ₹0.72 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Procal Electronics India Ltd?

Procal Electronics India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.76%, 3 Years at 35.41%, 1 Year at 28.57%, 6 Month at 14.29%, 3 Month at 4.76% and 1 Month at 4.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Procal Electronics India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Procal Electronics India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.88 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 64.12 %

