Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Per Attachment PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As Per Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) un audited Result along with Limited review report for quarter &half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To approve and adopt the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 May 2024 21 May 2024

PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To approve and adopt the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the company. 4. Any other matters with the permission of chairman. PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Letter dated 21st May, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) 1. Approved the Audited Financial Result Standalone for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Auditor Report on the Financial Results Standalone for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the Appointment of M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates. Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25. 4. Adopted the Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. 5. Took on records the Statement of Related party Transactions as on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024