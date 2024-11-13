iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Procal Electronics India Ltd Board Meeting

0.72
(4.35%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Procal Electroni CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Per Attachment PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As Per Attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) un audited Result along with Limited review report for quarter &half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 2. To approve and adopt the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting31 May 202421 May 2024
PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 2. To approve and adopt the Auditors Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024. 3. To consider and approve the Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the company. 4. Any other matters with the permission of chairman. PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve With reference to the above cited subject, this is to inform that in reference to Intimation of Board Meeting Letter dated 21st May, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) 1. Approved the Audited Financial Result Standalone for the quarter & year ended 31st March, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Auditor Report on the Financial Results Standalone for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. 3. Approved the Appointment of M/s. Abhilasha Chaudhary & Associates. Practicing Company Secretary as Secretarial Auditor for the F. Y. 2024-25. 4. Adopted the Declaration regarding the Auditors Report with unmodified opinion(s) pursuant to regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015. 5. Took on records the Statement of Related party Transactions as on 31st March, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024) As per Attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
PROCAL ELECTRONICS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. 2. To approve and adopt the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31 2023. Financial Result for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Procal Electroni: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Procal Electronics India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.