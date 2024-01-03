Prodocs Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.81
0.14
0.14
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.94
2.62
1.12
0.07
Net Worth
5.75
2.76
1.26
0.08
Minority Interest
Debt
2.15
0.85
2.04
0.64
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.05
0.05
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.95
3.66
3.3
0.72
Fixed Assets
1.35
1.12
0.33
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
6.54
2.39
2.74
0.61
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
4.4
2.08
2.44
0.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
7.17
4.31
2.2
0.38
Sundry Creditors
-1
-1.06
-0.14
-0.07
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.03
-2.94
-1.76
-0.09
Cash
0.06
0.15
0.21
0.11
Total Assets
7.95
3.66
3.28
0.72
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.