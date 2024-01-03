iifl-logo

Prodocs Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.81

0.14

0.14

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.94

2.62

1.12

0.07

Net Worth

5.75

2.76

1.26

0.08

Minority Interest

Debt

2.15

0.85

2.04

0.64

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0.05

0

0

Total Liabilities

7.95

3.66

3.3

0.72

Fixed Assets

1.35

1.12

0.33

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

6.54

2.39

2.74

0.61

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

4.4

2.08

2.44

0.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

7.17

4.31

2.2

0.38

Sundry Creditors

-1

-1.06

-0.14

-0.07

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-4.03

-2.94

-1.76

-0.09

Cash

0.06

0.15

0.21

0.11

Total Assets

7.95

3.66

3.28

0.72

