iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania Peer Comparison

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

PROPERTY SHARE INVESTMENT TRUST- PROPSHARE TITANIA PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Embassy Office Parks REIT

EMBASSY

399.99

60.1537,914.8123.145.83378.14-54.64

Mindspace Business Parks REIT

MINDSPACE

422.59

43.5225,743.49184.35.14280379.83

Nexus Select Trust

NXST

148.68

21.3622,525.02258.774.26331.999.51

Brookfield India Real Estate Trust

BIRET

316.52

26.9119,236.58308.725.5241.34278.99

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Platina

9,75,600

122.05327.91.910010,50,297.53

Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania: RELATED NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Property Share Investment Trust- Propshare Titania

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.