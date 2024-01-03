Punctual Trading Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.72
1.08
0.25
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.01
-0.03
-0.21
-0.32
Working capital
-0.42
-0.06
-0.07
0.09
Other operating items
Operating
-0.34
0.61
0.78
0
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-0.34
0.61
0.78
0
Equity raised
22.4
16.69
12
10.88
Investing
2.63
3.03
1.47
0.61
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.69
20.34
14.25
11.49
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.