Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.18
-0.19
-0.02
-0.01
As % of sales
2,781.99
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.49
-0.48
-0.08
-1.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7,204.45
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.67
-0.67
-0.1
-1.09
OPM
-9,886.45
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.77
1.4
1.2
1.35
Profit before tax
0.09
0.72
1.08
0.25
Taxes
-0.01
-0.03
-0.21
-0.32
Tax rate
-12.59
-4.78
-20.26
-128.4
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.08
0.68
0.86
-0.07
Exceptional items
-0.01
8.9
0.01
0
Net profit
0.07
0.68
0.87
-0.07
yoy growth (%)
-89.08
-21.94
-1,338.62
-268.15
NPM
1,099.07
0
0
0
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.