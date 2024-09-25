|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|AGM 23/09/2024 AGM 23/09/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 25.09.2024) 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today adjourned due to want of quorum. 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company which was held today was adjourned due to want of quorum and now it will be held on Monday, 30th September 2024, same time and same place. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.09.2024) Outcome of AGM/Proceeding of AGM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) The result of the voting held for the adjourned 38th Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday 30/09/2024 in the prescribed format certified by the Scrutinizer. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)
