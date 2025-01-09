To the Members of PUNE E-STOCK BROKING LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of PUNE E- STOCK BROKING LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprises the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 ,the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (or Loss)* and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31 March, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. IT Systems and controls We performed the following procedures assisted by specialized IT auditors on the IT infrastructure and applications relevant to financial reporting: The financial accounting and reporting systems of the Company are fundamentally reliant on IT systems and IT controls to process significant transaction volumes. • Tested IT general controls (logical access, change management and aspects of IT operational controls). This included testing that requests for access to systems were appropriately reviewed and authorized. Automated accounting procedures and IT environment controls, which include IT governance, general IT controls over program development and changes, access to programs and data and IT operations, are required to be designed and to operate effectively to ensure accurate financial reporting. • Tested the Companys periodic review of access rights. Therefore, due to the pervasive nature and complexity of the IT environment, the assessment of the general IT controls and the application controls specific to the accounting and preparation of the financial information is considered to be a key audit matter. • In addition to the above, we tested the design and operating effectiveness of certain automated and IT dependent manual controls that were considered as key internal controls over financial reporting. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness • compensating controls in case deficiencies were identified and, where necessary, extended the scope of our substantive audit procedures.

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report thereon. The Companys Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated

Managements Responsibility for the (Standalone) Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 (‘the Act) with respect to preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified in Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The boards of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss, and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the accounting standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

I. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position except as disclosed under Note 2.21(b) and 2.21(c) in the notes to accounts.

II. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

III. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

IV. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

V. No dividend has been proposed by the company during the previous financial year. Accordingly the provisions of Sec. 123 of the companies act are not applicable.

VI. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the "Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

FOR R S A R & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ICAI Firm Registration No: 148326W Ajinkya Shah Partner Membership No. 168233 ICAI UDIN: 24168233BKFNBP9454 Place of Signature: PUNE Date: May 14, 2024

ANNEXUREA

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of PUNE E-STOCK BROKING LIMITED

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

i. a)

A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of intangible assets.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Intangible Assets

b) The Company has a program of physical verification of property, plant and equipment whereby all the items of property, plant and equipment are verified once in three years. The property, plant and equipment were physically verified during the previous year by the Management with a regular program of verification, In our opinion, the periodicity of the physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification carried out during the previous year

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties included in Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations and representation given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or is pending against the Company during the year for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii.

a) The Companys business does not involve inventory and accordingly, paragraph 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii.

a) During the year the Company has not made any investments or provided advances in the nature of loans, stood guarantee or provided security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

During the year the Company has not made investments, provided guarantees, given security and granted advances in the nature of loans and guarantees to companies, firms, Limited

Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company has not granted loans and advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest and whether the repayments or receipts are regular are not applicable to the company.

d) There are no amounts of loans granted to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties which are overdue for more than ninety days.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

e) There were no loans granted to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

The Company has not granted advances in the nature of loans during the year to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on this is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the requirement to report on these is not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to the loans and investments. Further, as no guarantees/security has been given towards the parties specified in section 185 clause with regard to these matters are not applicable to the Company.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Thus, reporting under paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of Statutory dues:

a. The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, goods and service tax, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of sales tax, wealth tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues of Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, Value added tax, Cess or other statutory dues which have not been deposited by the Company on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of statute Nature of Dues Year of dispute Forum where dispute is pending Amount Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand AY 2018-19 CPC(response submitted online) 3,76,050/- (without interest) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand AY 2017-18 CPC(response submitted online) 3,81,690/- (without interest) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand AY 2013-14 CIT Appeals 1,38,10,270/- Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand AY 2014-15 CIT Appeals 24,32,360/-

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of account but have been surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

ix.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) Basis the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not availed any term loan facility during the year under consideration.

d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes during the year by the Company.

e) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures during the year

f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The money raised by way of initial public offer during the year have been, prima facie, applied by the Company for the purposes for which they were raised. IPO proceeds which were unutilized as at March 31, 2024 were temporarily parked in bank accounts. The details of Initial Public Offer have been further detailed in Note No. 2.23 to the standalone financial statements.

The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/fully or partially or optionally convertible debentures during the year under audit.

xi.

a) No fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) In our opinion and as per the information and explanation provided to us, the company has not received any whistle blower complaint during the year.

xii. The Company is not a nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clauses 3(xii)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management, all the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements etc, as required by the applicable accounting standards

xiv. The company has appointed an internal auditor as on April 2024 as the company got listed on SME platform of BSE on March 15, 2024. The applicability of appointment of an internal auditor as per Rule 13 of Companies Act (Accounts) Rules 2014 mandates every listed company to appoint an internal auditor.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them as referred to in section 192 of the Act. Thus, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act, 1934.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non- Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without obtaining a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under paragraph 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance Sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the Balance Sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx.

a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amount in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the expiry of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

FOR R S A R & ASSOCIATES CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS ICAI Firm Registration No: 148326W Ajinkya Shah Partner Membership No. 168233 ICAI UDIN: 24168233BKFNBP9454 Place of Signature: PUNE Date: May 14, 2024

ANNEXURE B

To the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the standalone financial statements of PUNE E-STOCK BROKING LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of PUNE E- STOCK BROKING LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to these Standalone financial statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.