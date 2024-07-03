Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹180.05
Prev. Close₹185.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹23.16
Day's High₹184.5
Day's Low₹180.05
52 Week's High₹230
52 Week's Low₹114.2
Book Value₹72.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)283.28
P/E25.13
EPS7.39
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.65
7.36
7.36
7.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.12
56.61
50.27
44.25
Net Worth
113.77
63.97
57.63
51.61
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
66.43
35.75
41.25
32.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
66.43
35.75
41.25
32.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.82
5.28
5.41
2.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VRAJESH KRISHNAKUMAR SHAH
Whole-time Director
ARCHANA VINAYAK GORHE
Whole-time Director
Saleem Chandsaheb Yalagi
Whole-time Director
Daidipya Ghodnadikar
Non Executive Director
VRAJESH NAVANITLAL SHAH
Non Executive Director
DEVENDRA RAMCHANDRA GHODNADIKAR
Non Executive Director
SANDIP SUNDERLAL SHAH
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Venilal Suratwala
Independent Director
Anujkumar Chandravadan Gandhi
Independent Director
Jitendra Uttamchand Lodha
Independent Director
MADANLAL SHANTILAL JAIN
Independent Director
Setiya Nikhil S
Independent Director
Rajesh Hiralal Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ASHWINI ASHISH KULKARNI
Independent Director
Bagul Suyog Mangesh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd
Summary
Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd was originally incorporated as Pune E -Stock Broking Private Limited a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune on June 23, 2007. Consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Pune E - Stock Broking Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company is presently into stock broking activities.In the field of financial services, Pune E -Stock Broking Limited (PESB) is a company known for its significant presence and milestones. The journey of the Company commenced in 2007, a pivotal year in the evolution of the Indian financial services sector. Established by forward-thinking pioneers who discerned the possibilities for ground-breaking advancements in stock broking. The Company obtained registration with SEBI as Stock Broker (Member of BSE and NSE) in 2008. Later, in September 2017, PSE Securities Limited and Vraj Share Services Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation. By 2019, PESB was made a Member of The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), which marked a significant milestone. This strategic move not only broadened Companys market reach but also allowed it to provide a broader spectrum of services to clients, including those interested in commodities. In 2020, the Company underwent a transformation by becoming a Limited entity, symbolizing its endurin
Read More
The Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹181 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is ₹283.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is 25.13 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is ₹114.2 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.44%, 6 Month at 16.79%, 3 Month at -4.28% and 1 Month at -4.23%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.