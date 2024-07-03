Summary

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd was originally incorporated as Pune E -Stock Broking Private Limited a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune on June 23, 2007. Consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Pune E - Stock Broking Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company is presently into stock broking activities.In the field of financial services, Pune E -Stock Broking Limited (PESB) is a company known for its significant presence and milestones. The journey of the Company commenced in 2007, a pivotal year in the evolution of the Indian financial services sector. Established by forward-thinking pioneers who discerned the possibilities for ground-breaking advancements in stock broking. The Company obtained registration with SEBI as Stock Broker (Member of BSE and NSE) in 2008. Later, in September 2017, PSE Securities Limited and Vraj Share Services Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation. By 2019, PESB was made a Member of The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), which marked a significant milestone. This strategic move not only broadened Companys market reach but also allowed it to provide a broader spectrum of services to clients, including those interested in commodities. In 2020, the Company underwent a transformation by becoming a Limited entity, symbolizing its endurin

