Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd Share Price

181
(-2.53%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:12:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open180.05
  • Day's High184.5
  • 52 Wk High230
  • Prev. Close185.7
  • Day's Low180.05
  • 52 Wk Low 114.2
  • Turnover (lac)23.16
  • P/E25.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value72.68
  • EPS7.39
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)283.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

180.05

Prev. Close

185.7

Turnover(Lac.)

23.16

Day's High

184.5

Day's Low

180.05

52 Week's High

230

52 Week's Low

114.2

Book Value

72.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

283.28

P/E

25.13

EPS

7.39

Divi. Yield

0

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 51.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.42%

Institutions: 0.42%

Non-Institutions: 48.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.65

7.36

7.36

7.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.12

56.61

50.27

44.25

Net Worth

113.77

63.97

57.63

51.61

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

66.43

35.75

41.25

32.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

66.43

35.75

41.25

32.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.82

5.28

5.41

2.18

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

VRAJESH KRISHNAKUMAR SHAH

Whole-time Director

ARCHANA VINAYAK GORHE

Whole-time Director

Saleem Chandsaheb Yalagi

Whole-time Director

Daidipya Ghodnadikar

Non Executive Director

VRAJESH NAVANITLAL SHAH

Non Executive Director

DEVENDRA RAMCHANDRA GHODNADIKAR

Non Executive Director

SANDIP SUNDERLAL SHAH

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Venilal Suratwala

Independent Director

Anujkumar Chandravadan Gandhi

Independent Director

Jitendra Uttamchand Lodha

Independent Director

MADANLAL SHANTILAL JAIN

Independent Director

Setiya Nikhil S

Independent Director

Rajesh Hiralal Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ASHWINI ASHISH KULKARNI

Independent Director

Bagul Suyog Mangesh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd

Summary

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd was originally incorporated as Pune E -Stock Broking Private Limited a Private Limited Company with the Registrar of Companies, Pune on June 23, 2007. Consequent upon conversion of Company into Public Limited, the name of Company got changed to Pune E - Stock Broking Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 07, 2020 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Pune. The Company is presently into stock broking activities.In the field of financial services, Pune E -Stock Broking Limited (PESB) is a company known for its significant presence and milestones. The journey of the Company commenced in 2007, a pivotal year in the evolution of the Indian financial services sector. Established by forward-thinking pioneers who discerned the possibilities for ground-breaking advancements in stock broking. The Company obtained registration with SEBI as Stock Broker (Member of BSE and NSE) in 2008. Later, in September 2017, PSE Securities Limited and Vraj Share Services Private Limited got merged with the Company through the Scheme of Amalgamation. By 2019, PESB was made a Member of The Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), which marked a significant milestone. This strategic move not only broadened Companys market reach but also allowed it to provide a broader spectrum of services to clients, including those interested in commodities. In 2020, the Company underwent a transformation by becoming a Limited entity, symbolizing its endurin
Company FAQs

What is the Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd share price today?

The Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹181 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is ₹283.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is 25.13 and 2.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is ₹114.2 and ₹230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd?

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 39.44%, 6 Month at 16.79%, 3 Month at -4.28% and 1 Month at -4.23%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.43 %
Institutions - 0.43 %
Public - 48.14 %

