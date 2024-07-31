|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting dated 31/07/2024 Please find attached herewith 17th Annual General Meeting proceedings of Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd which was held on 31 August 2024 through Video Conferencing OVAM Mode. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024) Please find attached Voting results under Regulation 44 of SEBI Listing Obligations & Disclosure Regulations 2015 along with scrutinizers report thereof of 17th AGM of the company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.