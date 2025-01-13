Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.65
7.36
7.36
7.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
98.12
56.61
50.27
44.25
Net Worth
113.77
63.97
57.63
51.61
Minority Interest
Debt
26.39
10.78
20.35
11.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.01
0
0
Total Liabilities
140.16
74.76
77.98
63.56
Fixed Assets
8.47
7.64
8.02
8.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
98.87
23.17
10.5
45.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.29
0.28
0.26
0.22
Networking Capital
-61.32
-30.23
-37.52
-18.24
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
40.85
22.97
31.44
34.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
9.93
6.62
6.43
6.5
Sundry Creditors
-102.6
-49.92
-70.9
-53.63
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-9.5
-9.9
-4.49
-5.85
Cash
93.85
73.89
96.72
27.94
Total Assets
140.16
74.75
77.98
63.56
