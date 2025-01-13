iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd Balance Sheet

175.1
(-4.79%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:19:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.65

7.36

7.36

7.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

98.12

56.61

50.27

44.25

Net Worth

113.77

63.97

57.63

51.61

Minority Interest

Debt

26.39

10.78

20.35

11.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.01

0

0

Total Liabilities

140.16

74.76

77.98

63.56

Fixed Assets

8.47

7.64

8.02

8.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

98.87

23.17

10.5

45.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.29

0.28

0.26

0.22

Networking Capital

-61.32

-30.23

-37.52

-18.24

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

40.85

22.97

31.44

34.74

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

9.93

6.62

6.43

6.5

Sundry Creditors

-102.6

-49.92

-70.9

-53.63

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-9.5

-9.9

-4.49

-5.85

Cash

93.85

73.89

96.72

27.94

Total Assets

140.16

74.75

77.98

63.56

Pune e : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Pune e-Stock Broking Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.