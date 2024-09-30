Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Half Yearly Results Please find attached outcome of Board meeting alongwith Half yearly unaudited financial results as on 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 19 Sep 2024 16 Sep 2024

Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider making application to stock exchanges i.e NSE /BSE as Market Maker. 2. To consider formation of LLP for carrying out AIF business. 3. To consider giving NOC to use PESB name /trademark for submission in connection with application for availability of the name for LLP. 4. To consider giving NOC to use the premises of Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd as the address of proposed LLP. 5. To consider formation of trust for carrying out business of AIF. 6. To discuss and consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 04.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Aug 2024 14 Aug 2024

Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please Find Attached Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 22-08-2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting dated 22/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To consider appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company. 2 To approve Directors report for the year 2023-2024 3 To fix day date and time to convene Annual General Meeting of the company for year ended 31 March 2024. 4 To consider and approve book closure of Register of Members of the company 5 To consider appointment of scrutinizer for the e-voting process at the ensuing general meeting 6 To approve drafts of advertisements to be published in newspapers regarding AGM Notice e-voting information and other related disclosures & to decide newspapers for the same 7 To consider appointment of agency for conducting Annual General Meeting through audio visual means. 8 To Consider revision in remuneration of whole time directors of the company as recommended by NRC Committee. 9 To discuss and consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Please find attached intimation of appointment of internal auditor of the company as approved by board in meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

Board Meeting 14 May 2024 6 May 2024