|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Half Yearly Results Please find attached outcome of Board meeting alongwith Half yearly unaudited financial results as on 30/09/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 Sep 2024
|16 Sep 2024
|Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider making application to stock exchanges i.e NSE /BSE as Market Maker. 2. To consider formation of LLP for carrying out AIF business. 3. To consider giving NOC to use PESB name /trademark for submission in connection with application for availability of the name for LLP. 4. To consider giving NOC to use the premises of Pune E-Stock Broking Ltd as the address of proposed LLP. 5. To consider formation of trust for carrying out business of AIF. 6. To discuss and consider any other business with the permission of the Chair. Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting held on Thursday, 19th September 2024 at 04.00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please Find Attached Intimation Of Board Meeting Of The Company To Be Held On 22-08-2024. Please find attached outcome of Board meeting dated 22/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1 To consider appointment of Statutory Auditors of the company. 2 To approve Directors report for the year 2023-2024 3 To fix day date and time to convene Annual General Meeting of the company for year ended 31 March 2024. 4 To consider and approve book closure of Register of Members of the company 5 To consider appointment of scrutinizer for the e-voting process at the ensuing general meeting 6 To approve drafts of advertisements to be published in newspapers regarding AGM Notice e-voting information and other related disclosures & to decide newspapers for the same 7 To consider appointment of agency for conducting Annual General Meeting through audio visual means. 8 To Consider revision in remuneration of whole time directors of the company as recommended by NRC Committee. 9 To discuss and consider any other business with the permission of the Chair Please find attached herewith outcome of board meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024) Please find attached intimation of appointment of internal auditor of the company as approved by board in meeting dated 31/07/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|6 May 2024
|Pune E - Stock Broking Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 14th May 2024 at at registered office of the company inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024. The Company hereby declares financial results for half and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024) This is with reference to our letter dated 14th May 2024 where we have submitted outcome of board meeting held on 14th May 2024, we would like to inform that there are clerical mistakes/typographical errors in documents enclosed with outcome of board meeting. Except the afore mentioned rectifications, all information submitted to BSE vide letter dated 14-05-2024 remain unchanged. The revised documents are attached herewith. Kindly take the same on your record (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
