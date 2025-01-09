Purple Entertainment Ltd Management Discussions

1. Overall Review

The Growth of the company is on a good scale with favorable market conditions which reflect the positive market.

2. Financial Review

During the year the company has continue its activities and earned the gross profit of Rs. 16.58 Lacs.

3. Risk and Concern

Bullish trend in entertainment and media sector will give more opportunities to the company to open the doors in different ways and enhance the business networks which may positively affect the profitability of the company.

4. Internal Control System and their adequacy

The internal control system is looked after by Directors themselves, who also looked after the day-today affairs to ensure compliance of guide lines and policies, adhere to the management instructions and policies to ensure improvements in the system. Though there was no internal auditor in the company, management is keenly looking after all the matter meticulously.

5. Environmental Issues

As the company is not in the field of manufacture, the matter relating to produce any harmful gases and the liquid effluents are not applicable. Accordingly, there are no environmental issues.

6. Financial Performance with Respect to Operation Performance

The Company has all the plans for tight budgetary control on key operational performance indication with judicious deployment of funds without resorting to any kind borrowing where ever possible. However, the plans were in some crunches due to last year unanticipated events and natural causes on the world at large.

7. Cautionary Statement

Statement in this report on Management Discussion and Analysis may be forward looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws or regulations. These statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events. Actual results could differ materially, from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the company?s operations include global and domestic demand supply conditions, finished goods prices, raw material cost and availability and changes in government regulation and tax structure, economic development within India and the countries with which the company has business contacts and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

The Company assumes no responsibility in respect of forward - looking statements, which may be amended or modified in future on the basis of subsequent developments, information or events.