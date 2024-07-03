Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹4.66
Prev. Close₹4.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹4.66
Day's Low₹4.66
52 Week's High₹7.5
52 Week's Low₹3.55
Book Value₹11.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.03
P/E18.6
EPS0.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.65
8.65
8.65
8.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
1.04
0.56
0.22
Net Worth
9.81
9.69
9.21
8.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
29.83
-34.88
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-0.2
0.35
As % of sales
0
0
309.92
693.13
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.12
-0.05
-0.09
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
0.01
0.16
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
4.46
0.52
11.85
2.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
29.83
-34.88
Op profit growth
-66.74
172.2
54.11
-44.75
EBIT growth
2,211.15
-85.7
125.36
-34.39
Net profit growth
-1,172.17
-114.11
227.75
-32.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari
Independent Director
Alkesh Ajitkumar Shah
Managing Director
Chirag Kirtikumar Shah
Independent Director
DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH
Non Executive Director
MAHAVIR KAMLESHBHAI VIRAMGAMI
Reports by Purple Entertainment Ltd
Summary
Purple Entertainment Limited was established on July 04,1974. The Company is principally engaged in the business of Financial Service , Investment , Trading in Shares, Mutual Fund, Other Security.
Read More
The Purple Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purple Entertainment Ltd is 18.6 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple Entertainment Ltd is ₹3.55 and ₹7.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Purple Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.34%, 3 Years at -33.34%, 1 Year at 20.47%, 6 Month at -5.87%, 3 Month at -7.19% and 1 Month at 16.25%.
