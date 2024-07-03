iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple Entertainment Ltd Share Price

4.66
(0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:07:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.66
  • Day's High4.66
  • 52 Wk High7.5
  • Prev. Close4.65
  • Day's Low4.66
  • 52 Wk Low 3.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E18.6
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.54
  • EPS0.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4.03
  • Div. Yield0
Purple Entertainment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

4.66

Prev. Close

4.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

4.66

Day's Low

4.66

52 Week's High

7.5

52 Week's Low

3.55

Book Value

11.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.03

P/E

18.6

EPS

0.25

Divi. Yield

0

Purple Entertainment Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

Purple Entertainment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Purple Entertainment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Purple Entertainment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.65

8.65

8.65

8.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.16

1.04

0.56

0.22

Net Worth

9.81

9.69

9.21

8.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

29.83

-34.88

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-0.2

0.35

As % of sales

0

0

309.92

693.13

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.12

-0.05

-0.09

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.33

0.01

0.16

0.07

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.04

0

-0.02

Working capital

4.46

0.52

11.85

2.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

29.83

-34.88

Op profit growth

-66.74

172.2

54.11

-44.75

EBIT growth

2,211.15

-85.7

125.36

-34.39

Net profit growth

-1,172.17

-114.11

227.75

-32.9

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Purple Entertainment Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Purple Entertainment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari

Independent Director

Alkesh Ajitkumar Shah

Managing Director

Chirag Kirtikumar Shah

Independent Director

DIMPLE ALKESHKUMAR SHAH

Non Executive Director

MAHAVIR KAMLESHBHAI VIRAMGAMI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purple Entertainment Ltd

Summary

Purple Entertainment Limited was established on July 04,1974. The Company is principally engaged in the business of Financial Service , Investment , Trading in Shares, Mutual Fund, Other Security.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Purple Entertainment Ltd share price today?

The Purple Entertainment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple Entertainment Ltd is ₹4.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purple Entertainment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purple Entertainment Ltd is 18.6 and 0.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purple Entertainment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple Entertainment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple Entertainment Ltd is ₹3.55 and ₹7.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purple Entertainment Ltd?

Purple Entertainment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -25.34%, 3 Years at -33.34%, 1 Year at 20.47%, 6 Month at -5.87%, 3 Month at -7.19% and 1 Month at 16.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purple Entertainment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purple Entertainment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

