Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
29.83
-34.88
Raw materials
0
-0.36
-0.2
0.35
As % of sales
0
0
309.92
693.13
Employee costs
-0.16
-0.12
-0.05
-0.09
As % of sales
0
0
76.04
188.06
Other costs
-0.09
-0.28
-0.09
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
144.95
968.12
Operating profit
-0.25
-0.77
-0.28
-0.18
OPM
0
0
-430.93
-363.05
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-0.2
0
-4.08
0
Other income
0.83
0.83
0.46
0.27
Profit before tax
0.33
0.01
0.16
0.07
Taxes
-0.08
-0.04
0
-0.02
Tax rate
-25.83
-217.34
0
-31.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.24
-0.02
0.16
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.24
-0.02
0.16
0.04
yoy growth (%)
-1,172.17
-114.11
227.75
-32.9
NPM
0
0
246.33
97.58
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.