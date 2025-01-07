iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple Entertainment Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.43
(2.78%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

29.83

-34.88

Raw materials

0

-0.36

-0.2

0.35

As % of sales

0

0

309.92

693.13

Employee costs

-0.16

-0.12

-0.05

-0.09

As % of sales

0

0

76.04

188.06

Other costs

-0.09

-0.28

-0.09

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

144.95

968.12

Operating profit

-0.25

-0.77

-0.28

-0.18

OPM

0

0

-430.93

-363.05

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.03

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-0.2

0

-4.08

0

Other income

0.83

0.83

0.46

0.27

Profit before tax

0.33

0.01

0.16

0.07

Taxes

-0.08

-0.04

0

-0.02

Tax rate

-25.83

-217.34

0

-31.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.24

-0.02

0.16

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.24

-0.02

0.16

0.04

yoy growth (%)

-1,172.17

-114.11

227.75

-32.9

NPM

0

0

246.33

97.58

