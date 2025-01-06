Purple Entertainment Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.33
0.01
0.16
0.07
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.03
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.04
0
-0.02
Working capital
4.46
0.52
11.85
2.93
Other operating items
Operating
4.67
0.46
11.99
2.96
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
4.67
0.46
11.99
2.96
Equity raised
-0.04
-0.03
-0.41
-0.5
Investing
0
-3
3
0
Financing
19.4
17.76
12.97
3.19
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
24.02
15.18
27.55
5.64
