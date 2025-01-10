iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

4.6
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.65

8.65

8.65

8.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.16

1.04

0.56

0.22

Net Worth

9.81

9.69

9.21

8.87

Minority Interest

Debt

11.67

9.82

7.75

11.79

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.48

19.51

16.96

20.66

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.54

11.85

7.21

13.14

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

14.75

12.88

8.24

14.51

Sundry Creditors

-0.56

-0.26

-0.24

-0.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.65

-0.77

-0.79

-1.03

Cash

7.93

7.65

9.73

7.51

Total Assets

21.48

19.51

16.95

20.66

