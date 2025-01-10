Purple Entertainment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.65
8.65
8.65
8.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.16
1.04
0.56
0.22
Net Worth
9.81
9.69
9.21
8.87
Minority Interest
Debt
11.67
9.82
7.75
11.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.48
19.51
16.96
20.66
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.54
11.85
7.21
13.14
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
14.75
12.88
8.24
14.51
Sundry Creditors
-0.56
-0.26
-0.24
-0.34
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.65
-0.77
-0.79
-1.03
Cash
7.93
7.65
9.73
7.51
Total Assets
21.48
19.51
16.95
20.66
