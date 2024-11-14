iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Purple Entertainment Ltd Board Meeting

4.1
(-0.73%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Purple Entertain CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The board meeting was held today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 05:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
The board meeting was held today at the Registered office of the company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202421 May 2024
Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results as on 31.03.2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03: pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. The board meeting was held today to approve the audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03: pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. This is to inform you that board meeting was held today at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The meeting concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)

Purple Entertain: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Purple Entertainment Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.