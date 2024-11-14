|Purpose
|Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. The board meeting was held today to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 05:00 pm (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|The board meeting was held today at the Registered office of the company. The outcome of the meeting is attached herewith. The meeting commenced at 03:00 pm and concluded at 03:30 pm.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The meeting started at 03:00 pm and concluded at 04:00 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results as on 31.03.2024 The board meeting was held today to approve the audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03: pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. The board meeting was held today to approve the audited financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. The meeting commenced at 03: pm and concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Purple Entertainment Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and to transact any other business with the permission of Chairman and with the consent of majority of Directors. This is to inform you that board meeting was held today at 04:00 pm at the registered office of the company to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. The meeting concluded at 04:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
