Pyramid Saimira Theatre Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

0
(0%)

QUICKLINKS FOR Pyramid Saimira Theatre Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2009

Equity Capital

29.76

Preference Capital

0

Reserves

58.87

Net Worth

88.63

Minority Interest

Debt

564.94

Deferred Tax Liability Net

13.88

Total Liabilities

667.45

Fixed Assets

14.4

Intangible Assets

Investments

288.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

Networking Capital

361.45

Inventories

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

387.86

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

102.03

Sundry Creditors

-37.64

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-90.8

Cash

2.8

Total Assets

667.45

