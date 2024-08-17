Pyramid Saimira Theatre Ltd Merged Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
1,030.15
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
1,030.15
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
32.54
Total Income
1,062.68
Total Expenditure
877.13
PBIDT
185.55
Interest
8.81
PBDT
176.75
Depreciation
13.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
42.34
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
121.16
Minority Interest After NP
3.24
Net Profit after Minority Interest
117.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
117.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
41.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
28.28
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,29,54,045
Public Shareholding (%)
45.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
18.01
PBDTM(%)
17.15
PATM(%)
11.76
