To the Members of QGO FINANCE LIMITED.

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial

Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of QGO FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31 March 2023, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Management and Board of Directors of the Company are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the act) with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgement and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements Ind AS that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, & obtain audit evidence that is sufficient & appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. •

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, we further report that:

1. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit

2. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books

3. The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss, and cash flow statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

4. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statement comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2015 (as amended).

5. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as 31st March, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

6. We have also audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting (IFCOFR) of the Company as on 31st March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date and our report as per "Annexure B" expressed an unmodified opinion.

7. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2015 (as amended):

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact on its financial position in its standalone Ind AS financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under the report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The Question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Finding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement.

(d) The company has declared and paid dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

8. As required by Section 197(16) of the Act, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under Section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

For CA - P. Subramaniam For Subramaniam Bengali & Associates Partner Chartered Accountant Mem. No. 43163 FRN127499W UDIN NO.: 23043163BGWJEI7521 Place : Mumbai Date: 29.05.2023

Annexure "A" to Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of QGO FINANCE LIMITED on financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2023:

In the Annexure, as required by Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Companies Act 2013, on the basis of checks, as we considered appropriate, we report on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order to the extent applicable to the company.

i. The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (Including Right to use of Assets) or intangible Assets or both during the year ended.

As explained to us, all the assets have been physically verified by the management during the period.

No material discrepancies in the assets have been noticed on such verification.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deed of immovable property is held in the name of the Company.

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us no Proceedings have been initiated or there are no case pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions act 1988.

ii. The Company is engaged in the business of Financial services and does not hold any inventory. Accordingly the provision of clause 3 (ii) (a), (b) and (c) of said order will not be applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, The Company has not granted unsecured loans to related parties as covered in the register under section 189 of the Act.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans and investment made with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investment made and guarantees and security provided by it.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act.

vi. The Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of applicable statutory dues were in arrears for a period exceeding six months as at the end of the financial year from the date they became payable .

(b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on December 31, 2022 on account of disputes are given below:

Nature of Statute Nature of Dues Financial Year to which the dispute relates Amount in Rs. Forum where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2013-14 1,28,950 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2015-16 56,070 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2019-20 64,010 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2021-22 4,75,740 CPC Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2022-23 6,80,090 CPC

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) The Company has not taken any loans or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3 (ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) We report that the Company has neither taken any funds from any entity or person during the year nor it had any unutilised funds as at the beginning of the year of the funds raised through issue of shares or borrowings in the previous year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associate or joint ventures and hence, reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable for the year under report.

x. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) During the year, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by cost auditor/ secretarial auditor or by us in Form ADT - 4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company. Hence the provision of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company has an internal Audit System Commensurate with the size and Nature of its Business; The report of internal auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor;

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company during the year, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order does not arise.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934 and the registration certificate is obtained.

xvii. Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no resignation of the statutory auditors during the financial year.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, it has paid / provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013.

xx. The Company during the year has issued and allotted 2100 non-convertible debenture of Rs. 1,00,000/- each amounting to Rs. 21,00,00,000/- on private placement basis. In our opinion the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the amount raised have been utilised for the purpose for which the same were raised. All the provision of companies Act, 2013 has been complied with.

xxi. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the financial ratios , ageing and expected dates of financials assets and payment of financials liabilities , other informations accompanying the financials statement , In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the board of directors and management plans ,there is no material uncertainty exits as on the date of audit report that the company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of Balance sheet as and when they fall due within period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xxii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Unspent amount as per Sub Sec (5) of Sec 135 of the act.

For Subramaniam Bengali & Associates Chartered Accountants Firm Regn No. 127499W CA-P. Subramaniam Partner Place : Mumbai M.No.043163 Date : 29.05.2023 UDIN No.: 23043163BGWJEI7521

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF QGO FINANCE LIMITED ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2023

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of QGO FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on "the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to you, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.