Summary

Qgo Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on July, 28, 1993 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Parnami Credits Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th May 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company changed its name from Parnami Credits Limited to Qgo Finance Limited on December 15, 2018. The Company provides a wide range of products to its customers such as, Business Loan, Project Loan, Loan Against Property and Retail Loan. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans. The Company was original Registered as Category A NBFC, which got converted and obtained Certificate of Registration as Category B Non-Banking Financial Institution from the Reserve of India on November 08, 2004, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting deposits from general public. Thus, the Company became a Public Limited Company, got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and also a Non-Banking Financial Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans.The Company came up with Initial Public Offer of 27,50,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at par for cash vide dated July 15, 1996. Subsequently, the C

