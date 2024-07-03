SectorFinance
Open₹70.8
Prev. Close₹64.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹38.48
Day's High₹70.8
Day's Low₹66.2
52 Week's High₹78.5
52 Week's Low₹45.25
Book Value₹24.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.58
P/E13.95
EPS4.6
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.95
6.95
6.95
6.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.49
6.15
4.64
3.41
Net Worth
15.44
13.1
11.59
10.36
Minority Interest
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.98
-1.3
-4.45
0.02
Other operating items
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Vineet Bakhshi
ED / MD / Promoter
Rachana Abhishek Singi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Virendra Jain
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
SEEMA PATHAK
Non Executive Director
Deepika Nath
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Qgo Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on July, 28, 1993 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Parnami Credits Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th May 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company changed its name from Parnami Credits Limited to Qgo Finance Limited on December 15, 2018. The Company provides a wide range of products to its customers such as, Business Loan, Project Loan, Loan Against Property and Retail Loan. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans. The Company was original Registered as Category A NBFC, which got converted and obtained Certificate of Registration as Category B Non-Banking Financial Institution from the Reserve of India on November 08, 2004, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting deposits from general public. Thus, the Company became a Public Limited Company, got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and also a Non-Banking Financial Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans.The Company came up with Initial Public Offer of 27,50,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at par for cash vide dated July 15, 1996. Subsequently, the C
Read More
The Qgo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Qgo Finance Ltd is ₹46.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Qgo Finance Ltd is 13.95 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Qgo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Qgo Finance Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹78.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Qgo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.20%, 3 Years at 32.14%, 1 Year at 37.96%, 6 Month at 14.21%, 3 Month at 5.46% and 1 Month at 12.74%.
