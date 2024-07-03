iifl-logo-icon 1
Qgo Finance Ltd Share Price

67
(4.44%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open70.8
  • Day's High70.8
  • 52 Wk High78.5
  • Prev. Close64.15
  • Day's Low66.2
  • 52 Wk Low 45.25
  • Turnover (lac)38.48
  • P/E13.95
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value24.28
  • EPS4.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.58
  • Div. Yield0.02
Qgo Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

70.8

Prev. Close

64.15

Turnover(Lac.)

38.48

Day's High

70.8

Day's Low

66.2

52 Week's High

78.5

52 Week's Low

45.25

Book Value

24.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.58

P/E

13.95

EPS

4.6

Divi. Yield

0.02

Qgo Finance Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.15

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2024

arrow

Qgo Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Qgo Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.35%

Non-Promoter- 36.64%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Qgo Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.95

6.95

6.95

6.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.49

6.15

4.64

3.41

Net Worth

15.44

13.1

11.59

10.36

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.98

-1.3

-4.45

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Qgo Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Qgo Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Vineet Bakhshi

ED / MD / Promoter

Rachana Abhishek Singi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Virendra Jain

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

SEEMA PATHAK

Non Executive Director

Deepika Nath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Qgo Finance Ltd
Summary

Summary

Qgo Finance Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company on July, 28, 1993 within the jurisdiction of Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Parnami Credits Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 16th May 1995 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company changed its name from Parnami Credits Limited to Qgo Finance Limited on December 15, 2018. The Company provides a wide range of products to its customers such as, Business Loan, Project Loan, Loan Against Property and Retail Loan. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans. The Company was original Registered as Category A NBFC, which got converted and obtained Certificate of Registration as Category B Non-Banking Financial Institution from the Reserve of India on November 08, 2004, wherein the Company was permitted to carry on the business of Non-Banking Financial Institution without accepting deposits from general public. Thus, the Company became a Public Limited Company, got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange, Mumbai and also a Non-Banking Financial Company was registered with Reserve Bank of India. The Company is primarily engaged in financing construction projects, along with retail loans.The Company came up with Initial Public Offer of 27,50,000 shares of Rs 10/- each at par for cash vide dated July 15, 1996. Subsequently, the C
Company FAQs

What is the Qgo Finance Ltd share price today?

The Qgo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹67 today.

What is the Market Cap of Qgo Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Qgo Finance Ltd is ₹46.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Qgo Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Qgo Finance Ltd is 13.95 and 2.64 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Qgo Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Qgo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Qgo Finance Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹78.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Qgo Finance Ltd?

Qgo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.20%, 3 Years at 32.14%, 1 Year at 37.96%, 6 Month at 14.21%, 3 Month at 5.46% and 1 Month at 12.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Qgo Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Qgo Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.36 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.64 %

