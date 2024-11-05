Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today, Monday, November 4, 2024, from 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The Board, inter alia, considered, approved, and took on record the following: Declaration of Second Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In continuation of the earlier communication regarding the approval of the Dividend by the Board of Directors, this update is to clarify that the dividend is declared at 0.15 Per Equity Share (1.5% Per Share) on Paid-up Value of Rs 10 Per Equity Share Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)