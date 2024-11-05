|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|4 Nov 2024
|14 Nov 2024
|15 Nov 2024
|0.15
|1.5
|Interim 2
|Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today, Monday, November 4, 2024, from 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The Board, inter alia, considered, approved, and took on record the following: Declaration of Second Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In continuation of the earlier communication regarding the approval of the Dividend by the Board of Directors, this update is to clarify that the dividend is declared at 0.15 Per Equity Share (1.5% Per Share) on Paid-up Value of Rs 10 Per Equity Share Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Dividend
|29 Jul 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|0.02
|0.15
|Interim 1
|Declaration of First Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
|Dividend
|13 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|0.15
|1.5
|Interim 4
|Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.0015 (1.5.%) per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter Jan 24 and March 24
|Dividend
|29 Jan 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|9 Feb 2024
|0.15
|1.5
|Interim 3
|Declaration of Third Interim Dividend at 1.15% i.e. (One and Half Percent) per Equity Share. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500 Source : Corporate Actions
