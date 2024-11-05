iifl-logo-icon 1
Qgo Finance Ltd Dividend

67
(2.23%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Qgo Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend4 Nov 202414 Nov 202415 Nov 20240.151.5Interim 2
Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today, Monday, November 4, 2024, from 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The Board, inter alia, considered, approved, and took on record the following: Declaration of Second Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In continuation of the earlier communication regarding the approval of the Dividend by the Board of Directors, this update is to clarify that the dividend is declared at 0.15 Per Equity Share (1.5% Per Share) on Paid-up Value of Rs 10 Per Equity Share Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Dividend29 Jul 20249 Aug 20249 Aug 20240.020.15Interim 1
Declaration of First Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended June 30, 2024
Dividend13 May 202424 May 202424 May 20240.151.5Interim 4
Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.0015 (1.5.%) per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter Jan 24 and March 24
Dividend29 Jan 20249 Feb 20249 Feb 20240.151.5Interim 3
Declaration of Third Interim Dividend at 1.15% i.e. (One and Half Percent) per Equity Share. Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1500

