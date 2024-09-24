|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|1. Notice for convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved cutoff date as Friday, August 23, 2024 for dispatch of AGM Notice and Annual Report through electronic mode. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, please find enclosed the Proceedings of the AGM held today, on 24th September, 2024 which started at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:28 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Dear Sirs/Madam, Please find below: 1. Votings Results 2. Report of the Scrutinizer dated September 25, 2024 Thankyou. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
