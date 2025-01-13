Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

QGO Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited will be held on Monday January 13 2025 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. A proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures under Private Placement Basis; 2. Revision in the terms of 200 existing Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with the lock in period end date being revised to facilitate early redemption. 3. Split of Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) certificates. Dear Sirs / Madam, We would like to inform you that the following business was transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today, i.e., Monday, January 13, 2025, at 04:30 PM, which concluded at 04:50 PM. The Board has, inter alia, considered, approved, and taken on record the following: 1. A proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures under Private Placement Basis. 2. Revision in the terms of 200 existing Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) with the lock in period end date being revised to facilitate early redemption. 3. Split of Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) certificate. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.01.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend Dear Sir / Madam, we wish to inform you that the following business items were transacted at the meeting of Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today, Monday, November 4, 2024, from 11:00 AM and concluded at 12:30 PM. The Board, inter alia, considered, approved, and took on record the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. 2. Declaration of Second Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.11.2024) Pursuant to our earlier communication of the outcome of the Board Meeting held on November 4, 2024 and in compliance with Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), this is to update that 2nd Interim Dividend approved by the Board is 1.5% per Equity Share i.e 0.15 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Further, it is hereby informed that there is no change in the Record Date set on Friday, November 15, 2024, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of second Interim Dividend for the quarter September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

QGO Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited will be held at the registered office of the Company on Friday September 20 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Revision in the terms of 100 existing Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued on December 19 2022 with the maturity date being revised from December 18 2024 to September 20 2024 to facilitate early redemption. 2. To consider a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures under Private Placement Basis 1. Approved revision in the terms of 100 existing Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued on December 19, 2022, with the lock in period end date being revised from December 18, 2024, to September 20, 2024, and the term maturity date would remain the same as the original issue i.e. December 18, 2029. 2. Approved a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures under Private Placement Basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jul 2024 24 Jul 2024

QGO Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1) To consider examine and approve Un-Audited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2) To consider payment of 1st Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25. 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Declaration of First Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.015 per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Appointment of M/s. R C Reshamwala & Co Chartered Accountant (having FRN. 108832W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company 4. Notice for convening the 31st Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Tuesday, September 24, 2024 at 12:00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and approved cutoff date as Friday, August 23, 2024 for dispatch of AGM Notice and Annual Report through electronic mode Appointment of M/s R C Reshamwala & Co Chartered Accountant (having FRN. 108832W) as Statutory Auditor of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.07.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Jun 2024 16 May 2024

QGO Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited will be held at the registered office of the Company on Tuesday June 04 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1) To consider and approve revision in the date of maturity of the 400 (Four Hundred) Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) due to an overlap in the maturity dates. 2) To consider and approve revision in the terms of existing 100 Unsecured Unlisted Transferable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) issued on 20th April 2023.

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 7 May 2024

Interim Dividend & Audited Results Declaration of Interim Dividend at Rs. 0.0015 (1.5.%) per Equity Share (Subject to Deduction of TDS) on the face value of the paid-up equity shares of Rupees 10/- each for the quarter Jan 24 and March 24. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Revised outcome Declaration of Interim Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

QGO Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited will be held on Tuesday April 09th 2024 inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider a proposal to raise funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures under Private Placement Basis. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we would like to inform you that the following business item was transacted at the meeting of the Board of Directors of QGO Finance Limited (the Company) held today i.e., Tuesday, April 09th, 2024 at 10:00 AM and concluded at 10:20 AM have inter alia, considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Approved issuance of Unsecured, Unlisted, Redeemable, Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs) under Private Placement basis up to Rs. 8,00,00,000/- (Rupees Eight Crores only) within the borrowing limits of the Company as approved by the shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.04.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclousure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that the majority of the Board of Directors of the Company has passed following resolution by way of circulation on February 21, 2024:- 1. Allotment of 100 Transferable Unsecured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of Rs. 1,00,000- each.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024