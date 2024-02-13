QMS MEDICAL ALLIED SERVICES LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 26-Feb-2024 Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024) Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Second Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on February 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22.02.2024) Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 26.02.2024) Qms Medical Allied Services Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on February 26, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27.02.2024)