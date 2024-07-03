iifl-logo-icon 1
Qualitek Labs Ltd Company Summary

Qualitek Labs Ltd Summary

Qualitek Labs Ltd was incorporated as Qualitek Labs Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a PublicLimited Company and the name of Company was changed to Qualitek Labs Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi on April 26, 2023.The Promoters and Directors, Mr Alok Kumar Agarwal, Mr. Kamal Grover and Mr. Antaryami Nayak established the Company for testing, inspection and certification business in year 2018. Qualitek Labs has a system of internal controls to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and are productive. The Company provides testing, inspection, homologation, certification and consultancy services to various industries viz the automotive, defence, minerals & metals, environment and food. The Companys presence is in Pune and Bhuwaneshwar where it is providing services relating to automotive, defence, metal and metallurgy sectors. Since incorporation, the Company started providing services to clients from a testing laboratory, which was set up in Pune in 2018. Later, it expanded and established second laboratory in Bhubaneshwar in Dec 22. Currently, a new laboratory is being set up by the Company in Pune. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 19,64,400 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue by raising capital aggregating Rs 19.6 Crores.

