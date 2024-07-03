SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹340.3
Prev. Close₹333.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.24
Day's High₹340.3
Day's Low₹316.95
52 Week's High₹375
52 Week's Low₹140
Book Value₹84.33
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)319.34
P/E77.22
EPS4.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.37
5.41
0.46
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.08
4.49
1.44
-0.24
Net Worth
32.45
9.9
1.9
-0.23
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Antaryami Nayak
Non Executive Director
Alok Kumar Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Kamal Grover
Independent Director
Sulabh Jain
Independent Director
Shubhangi Agarwal
Independent Director
Manish Wahi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
ASHIMA
Reports by Qualitek Labs Ltd
Summary
Qualitek Labs Ltd was incorporated as Qualitek Labs Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a PublicLimited Company and the name of Company was changed to Qualitek Labs Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi on April 26, 2023.The Promoters and Directors, Mr Alok Kumar Agarwal, Mr. Kamal Grover and Mr. Antaryami Nayak established the Company for testing, inspection and certification business in year 2018. Qualitek Labs has a system of internal controls to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and are productive. The Company provides testing, inspection, homologation, certification and consultancy services to various industries viz the automotive, defence, minerals & metals, environment and food. The Companys presence is in Pune and Bhuwaneshwar where it is providing services relating to automotive, defence, metal and metallurgy sectors. Since incorporation, the Company started providing services to clients from a testing laboratory, which was set up in Pune in 2018. Later, it expanded and established second laboratory in Bhubaneshwar in Dec 22. Currently, a new laboratory is being set up by the Company in Pune. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 19,64,400 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue by raising capital aggregating Rs 19.6 Crores.
The Qualitek Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹320 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Qualitek Labs Ltd is ₹319.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Qualitek Labs Ltd is 77.22 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Qualitek Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Qualitek Labs Ltd is ₹140 and ₹375 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Qualitek Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 67.22%, 6 Month at 58.78%, 3 Month at -2.24% and 1 Month at 6.62%.
