Qualitek Labs Ltd Share Price

320
(-4.08%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open340.3
  • Day's High340.3
  • 52 Wk High375
  • Prev. Close333.6
  • Day's Low316.95
  • 52 Wk Low 140
  • Turnover (lac)10.24
  • P/E77.22
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value84.33
  • EPS4.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)319.34
  • Div. Yield0
Qualitek Labs Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

29 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Qualitek Labs Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Qualitek Labs Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:04 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.63%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Qualitek Labs Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.37

5.41

0.46

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.08

4.49

1.44

-0.24

Net Worth

32.45

9.9

1.9

-0.23

Minority Interest

Qualitek Labs Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

MORE ABOUT Qualitek Labs Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Antaryami Nayak

Non Executive Director

Alok Kumar Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Kamal Grover

Independent Director

Sulabh Jain

Independent Director

Shubhangi Agarwal

Independent Director

Manish Wahi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

ASHIMA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

Qualitek Labs Ltd was incorporated as Qualitek Labs Private Limited at New Delhi as a Private Limited Company, pursuant to Certificate of Incorporation dated May 17, 2018 issued by Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a PublicLimited Company and the name of Company was changed to Qualitek Labs Limited vide a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi on April 26, 2023.The Promoters and Directors, Mr Alok Kumar Agarwal, Mr. Kamal Grover and Mr. Antaryami Nayak established the Company for testing, inspection and certification business in year 2018. Qualitek Labs has a system of internal controls to ensure that all the assets are safeguarded and are productive. The Company provides testing, inspection, homologation, certification and consultancy services to various industries viz the automotive, defence, minerals & metals, environment and food. The Companys presence is in Pune and Bhuwaneshwar where it is providing services relating to automotive, defence, metal and metallurgy sectors. Since incorporation, the Company started providing services to clients from a testing laboratory, which was set up in Pune in 2018. Later, it expanded and established second laboratory in Bhubaneshwar in Dec 22. Currently, a new laboratory is being set up by the Company in Pune. The Company is proposing a Public Issue of 19,64,400 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue by raising capital aggregating Rs 19.6 Crores.
Company FAQs

What is the Qualitek Labs Ltd share price today?

The Qualitek Labs Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹320 today.

What is the Market Cap of Qualitek Labs Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Qualitek Labs Ltd is ₹319.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Qualitek Labs Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Qualitek Labs Ltd is 77.22 and 3.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Qualitek Labs Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Qualitek Labs Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Qualitek Labs Ltd is ₹140 and ₹375 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Qualitek Labs Ltd?

Qualitek Labs Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 67.22%, 6 Month at 58.78%, 3 Month at -2.24% and 1 Month at 6.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Qualitek Labs Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Qualitek Labs Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.35 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 26.63 %

