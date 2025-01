BOARD HAS FIXED DATE, TIME, PLACE OF THE AGM, PROPOSAL OF ACQUIRING A COMPANY HAS BEEN PASSED, PROPOSAL FOR ALLOT, ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS IS APPROVED, INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY Notice is hereby given that the 6th AGM of Qualitek Labs Limited will be held on Tuesday 20th August, 2024 at 11:00 am at Neeti Bagh Club, August Kranti Marg, Block C, Neeti Bagh, New Delhi-110049 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.07.2024) CORRIGENDUM IN CONTINUATION TO THE NOTICE CONVENING THE 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 20TH AUGUST 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024) IN COMPLAINCE WITH REGULATION 30 ANS SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS, 2015 SUMMARY OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF 6TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY HELD ON 20TH AUGUST 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)