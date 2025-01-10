Qualitek Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.37
5.41
0.46
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
25.08
4.49
1.44
-0.24
Net Worth
32.45
9.9
1.9
-0.23
Minority Interest
Debt
12.25
23.45
17.29
11.22
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.95
0.62
0.39
0.26
Total Liabilities
45.65
33.97
19.58
11.25
Fixed Assets
37.12
28.52
12.04
10.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.08
0.02
0.01
0.26
Networking Capital
6.67
5.08
6.5
0.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.85
5.83
2.19
1.2
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.85
4.9
6.94
2.45
Sundry Creditors
-2.38
-3.67
-1.5
-2.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.65
-1.98
-1.13
-1.26
Cash
1.77
0.35
1.02
0.13
Total Assets
45.64
33.97
19.58
11.26
