Qualitek Labs Ltd Balance Sheet

310
(-3.13%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.37

5.41

0.46

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

25.08

4.49

1.44

-0.24

Net Worth

32.45

9.9

1.9

-0.23

Minority Interest

Debt

12.25

23.45

17.29

11.22

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.95

0.62

0.39

0.26

Total Liabilities

45.65

33.97

19.58

11.25

Fixed Assets

37.12

28.52

12.04

10.81

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.08

0.02

0.01

0.26

Networking Capital

6.67

5.08

6.5

0.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

7.85

5.83

2.19

1.2

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.85

4.9

6.94

2.45

Sundry Creditors

-2.38

-3.67

-1.5

-2.34

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.65

-1.98

-1.13

-1.26

Cash

1.77

0.35

1.02

0.13

Total Assets

45.64

33.97

19.58

11.26

