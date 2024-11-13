|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for half year ended September 30th 2024 with Limited review report. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HALF YERALY ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Aug 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To decide date time and place for ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 To approve draft notice of ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting To approve draft Directors report To fix book closure date for the 6th Annual General Meeting To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through Preferential allotment of Equity Shares To change remuneration of Mr. Antaryami Nayak Managing Director of the Company To re-appoint Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal Non -Executive Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment To increase the authorised share capital of the Company To evaluate and consider the proposal for acquisition of one of the target company Any other matter with the permission of the chair. BOARD HAS FIXED DATE, TIME, PLACE OF THE AGM, PROPOSAL OF ACQUIRING A COMPANY HAS BEEN PASSED, PROPOSAL FOR ALLOT, ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS IS APPROVED, INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has scheduled its Board meeting on 29th May 2024 at 12:00 Noon for approval of its audited Financials for the year ended 2024 for appointing Internal Auditor and for appointing Secretarial Auditor of the Company. THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 HAS BEEN APPROVED. APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR HAS BEEN APPROVED. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR HAAS BEEN APPROVED. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
