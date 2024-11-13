Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To decide date time and place for ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 To approve draft notice of ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting To approve draft Directors report To fix book closure date for the 6th Annual General Meeting To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through Preferential allotment of Equity Shares To change remuneration of Mr. Antaryami Nayak Managing Director of the Company To re-appoint Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal Non -Executive Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment To increase the authorised share capital of the Company To evaluate and consider the proposal for acquisition of one of the target company Any other matter with the permission of the chair. BOARD HAS FIXED DATE, TIME, PLACE OF THE AGM, PROPOSAL OF ACQUIRING A COMPANY HAS BEEN PASSED, PROPOSAL FOR ALLOT, ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS IS APPROVED, INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)