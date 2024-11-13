iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Qualitek Labs Ltd Board Meeting

306.5
(-0.81%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:36:00 PM

Qualitek Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for half year ended September 30th 2024 with Limited review report. UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR HALF YERALY ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING FOR ALLOTMENT OF EQUITY SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202422 Jul 2024
Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To decide date time and place for ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting for the financial year 2023-24 To approve draft notice of ensuing 6th Annual General Meeting To approve draft Directors report To fix book closure date for the 6th Annual General Meeting To consider and evaluate proposal for raising of funds by the Company through Preferential allotment of Equity Shares To change remuneration of Mr. Antaryami Nayak Managing Director of the Company To re-appoint Mr. Alok Kumar Agarwal Non -Executive Director who retires by rotation and being eligible offers himself for re-appointment To increase the authorised share capital of the Company To evaluate and consider the proposal for acquisition of one of the target company Any other matter with the permission of the chair. BOARD HAS FIXED DATE, TIME, PLACE OF THE AGM, PROPOSAL OF ACQUIRING A COMPANY HAS BEEN PASSED, PROPOSAL FOR ALLOT, ISSUE SHARES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS IS APPROVED, INCREASE IN AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL OF THE COMPANY (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202420 May 2024
Qualitek Labs Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Company has scheduled its Board meeting on 29th May 2024 at 12:00 Noon for approval of its audited Financials for the year ended 2024 for appointing Internal Auditor and for appointing Secretarial Auditor of the Company. THE AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR AND FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2024 HAS BEEN APPROVED. APPOINTMENT OF INTERNAL AUDITOR HAS BEEN APPROVED. APPOINTMENT OF SECRETARIAL AUDITOR HAAS BEEN APPROVED. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Qualitek Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Qualitek Labs Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.