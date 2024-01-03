iifl-logo-icon 1
Quality Power Electrical Equipments Ltd Peer Comparison

QUALITY POWER ELECTRICAL EQUIPMENTS LTD PEER COMPARISON

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Siemens Ltd

SIEMENS

5,203.15

77.641,90,560.08774.70.225,893.7428.14

ABB India Ltd

ABB

5,431.2

70.021,18,186.6440.450.532,888.59299.26

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

CGPOWER

588.05

96.2890,529.34244.270.222,388.9724.37

Suzlon Energy Ltd

SUZLON

51.99

181.971,410.17200.6102,277.142.85

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd

BHEL

199.45

142.8970,651.07124.770.127,277.0970.64

