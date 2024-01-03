Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Siemens Ltd
SIEMENS
5,203.15
|77.64
|1,90,560.08
|774.7
|0.22
|5,893.7
|428.14
ABB India Ltd
ABB
5,431.2
|70.02
|1,18,186.6
|440.45
|0.53
|2,888.59
|299.26
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
CGPOWER
588.05
|96.28
|90,529.34
|244.27
|0.22
|2,388.97
|24.37
Suzlon Energy Ltd
SUZLON
51.99
|181.9
|71,410.17
|200.61
|0
|2,277.14
|2.85
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd
BHEL
199.45
|142.89
|70,651.07
|124.77
|0.12
|7,277.09
|70.64
