To The Members of QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Quantum Digital Vision India Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “the financial statements”). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, (“Ind AS”) and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 10 (a) “Authorised, Issued, Subscribed and Paid-up and par value per share” with regards to the Authorised share capital. The Company had increased its Authorised share capital to Rs. 25 Crores. However, since it had not complied with the requirement of filing form SH-7 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the increase in Authorised capital was not considered in the financial statements. However, in FY 2023-24, the company has filed the SH-7 with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Thus, the Authorised capital has been disclosed as Rs 25 crores in the financial statements of the current year..

Material Uncertainty Related To Going Concern

We draw attention to Note 30 in the Financial Statements. The Company has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, though the Company has reported a net profit during the current year, during the preceding years it has incurred a losses and, the Companys current liabilities exceeded its current assets as at the balance sheet date. These conditions indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. However, the financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note. Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matter.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We will report when we are made available with this information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. As per the Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2021; every company which uses accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, is required to use only such accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail of each and every transaction, creating an edit log of each change made in the books of accounts along with the date when such changes were made and ensuring that the audit trail cannot be disabled. The management has a responsibility for effective implementation of the requirements prescribed by account rules and for ensuring selection of the appropriate accounting software for ensuring compliance with applicable laws and regulations (including those related to retention of audit logs).

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in “Annexure A” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the order.

2. A. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure B”. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial;

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has not paid any remuneration to its directors during the year.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements- Refer Note 41 to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts,

b. No funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. No funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities Funding Parties, with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party Ultimate Beneficiaries or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures carried out by us, that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividends during the year and accordingly reporting on the compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable for the year under consideration.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and same has been initiated in between for the year, maintained and operated partially for the year. Further, for the periods where the audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.142740W

Neelesh Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No : 100246

UDIN : 24100246BKCSMB3516

Place : Pune

Date : 30/05/2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 of Quantum Digital Vision India Limited (“the Company”)

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report]

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government in terms of subsection 11 of section 143 of Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

i. (a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The company does not have any intangible assets, therefore para 3(i)(a)(B) is not applicable to the company.

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is a regular program of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or any intangible assets during the period.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has no ongoing proceedings or any pending proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988.

ii. (a) There was no inventory in the companys possession and hence this clause will not be applicable to the company.

(b) The Company has no working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees from banks or financial institutions.

iii. During the year the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) The requirements of Para 3(iii)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company since the company has not given any loans or advances in the nature of loans or provided security to any other entity.

Note: Since Para 3(iii)(a) of the Order is not applicable we are not further commenting on clause (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) separately. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security made.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no amounts outstanding which are in the nature of deposits as per the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules made thereunder as on 31st March 2024 and the Company has not accepted any deposits during the year.

vi. The maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 has not been prescribed by the Central Government, in respect of any of the activities carried out by the company.

vii. (a) According to the records of the Company, the Company is irregular in depositing with appropriate authorities, undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax (Tax Deducted at Source).

Statement of Arrears of Statutory Dues Outstanding for More than Six Months

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to which the amount relates Due Date Date of Payment Remarks, if any Income Tax TDS 9,45,900 FY 21-22 & previous years 7th of following month NA NA

(b) As per the explanations and data provided to us by the Management, there are no Disputed Statutory Dues including Income Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax and other Statutory Dues pending from the Company as on 31st March 2024.

viii. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not recorded any transactions in the books of account which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

ix. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or funding from any financial institution, bank or any lender, subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, or debenture holders.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company is not declared as the willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion, no money was raised by way of term loans during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, no funds were raised on short term basis.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, and accordingly the provisions of the clause 3(ix)(e) are not applicable.

(g) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, and accordingly the provisions of the clause 3(ix)(f) are not applicable.

x. (a) The Company did not raise any money during the year by way of an initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, Para 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any private placement of shares during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Para 3(x)(b) are not applicable.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices and standards in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees during the course of our audit.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by us the auditors in Form ADT 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with provisions of section 177 and section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable GAAP.

xiv. (a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company does not have an internal audit system corresponding with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have not considered any reports of the Internal Auditors.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable. xvi. Since the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), the requirements of para 3(xvi) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xvii. According to the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the Statutory Auditors during the year and accordingly the provisions of clause 3 (xviii) of the order are not applicable to the company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that there is material certainty as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date;

xx. (a) According to the records of the Company, section 135 is not applicable to the company. Thus, provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, section 135 is not applicable to the company. Thus, the provisions of clause 3(xx)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xxi. No qualifications or adverse remarks by us (the auditors) in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements have been reported and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xxi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:142740W

Neelesh Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No : 100246

UDIN : 24100246BKCSMB3516

Place : Pune

Date : 30/05/2024

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report on the Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024 of Quantum Digital Vision India Limited (“the Company”)

(Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Quantum Digital Vision India Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system over financial reporting of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company,

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Shah Khandelwal Jain & Associates

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration No.:142740W

Neelesh Khandelwal

Partner

Membership No : 100246

UDIN : 24100246BKCSMB3516

Place : Pune

Date : 30/05/2024

Annual Report 2023-24