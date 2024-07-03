iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Share Price

30.11
(-4.72%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:08:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open31
  • Day's High31.6
  • 52 Wk High32.43
  • Prev. Close31.6
  • Day's Low30.1
  • 52 Wk Low 14.34
  • Turnover (lac)0.27
  • P/E2.87
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-25.98
  • EPS11.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9.15
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

31

Prev. Close

31.6

Turnover(Lac.)

0.27

Day's High

31.6

Day's Low

30.1

52 Week's High

32.43

52 Week's Low

14.34

Book Value

-25.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.15

P/E

2.87

EPS

11.01

Divi. Yield

0

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Corporate Action

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Sep, 2024

13 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:19 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.08%

Non-Promoter- 51.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Reserves

-11.07

-13.93

-13.95

-14.12

Net Worth

-4.07

-6.93

-6.95

-7.12

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0.89

0

0

yoy growth (%)

-100

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0.93

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.09

-0.19

-0.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.38

-0.63

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.04

0.02

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

-0.12

-4.22

0.07

-0.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-177.75

-150.07

173.91

-19.27

EBIT growth

-161.75

-166.99

356.91

-925.31

Net profit growth

-172

-158.72

221.6

281.57

No Record Found

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Himalay Dassani

Director

Shakuntla Dassani

Independent Director

Rajkishan Shamboonarayn Singh

Independent Director

Shoaib Abdul Kader

Independent Director

Akashdeep M Sabir

Independent Director

Rajeshwari Kiran Kulkarni

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nidhi Loharuka

Independent Director

Abdul Rehman Shaikh

Independent Director

Saddam Hussain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd

Summary

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd (Formerly known Quantum Industries (India) Ltd) was originally promoted by S S Poddar as Ceeta Springs & Steels Pvt Ltd in Apr.80. The Company was acquired by the present promoter - Himalay Dassani in 1994. It converted into a public limited company in 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spring Leaves and assembles, polymer bags, TV Serial and trading in Medicine items at Attipattu, Tamilnadu unit.The Company commenced commercial production of laminated leaf springs in 1984. It renamed as Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd in view of its foray into media, entertainment and IT related services during 1999-2000. The unit has an installed capacity of 2400 tpa of leaf springs. The product is marketed under the Ceeta brand name. In 1995, the company undertook a project to increase the installed capacity of the laminated leaf springs to 3000 tpa and also to set up a 100% EOU in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, to manufacture polymer bags with a capacity of 2500 tpa. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company in Mar.95. The location of the project was changed to Silli, Silvassa, due to which the project is getting delayed. The company has a marketing arrangement with Exim, US, an international marketing organisation dealing in plastics, metals and chemicals. As per the arrangement, the companys products will be marketed by Exim in the US.As a part of Diversification the Company got into media industry by obtaini
Company FAQs

What is the Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd share price today?

The Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.11 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is 2.87 and -1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is ₹14.34 and ₹32.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd?

Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.44%, 3 Years at 81.90%, 1 Year at 61.47%, 6 Month at 78.03%, 3 Month at 59.68% and 1 Month at 45.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.09 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.91 %

