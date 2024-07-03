Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹31
Prev. Close₹31.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.27
Day's High₹31.6
Day's Low₹30.1
52 Week's High₹32.43
52 Week's Low₹14.34
Book Value₹-25.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.15
P/E2.87
EPS11.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Reserves
-11.07
-13.93
-13.95
-14.12
Net Worth
-4.07
-6.93
-6.95
-7.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.89
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.93
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.19
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.38
-0.63
-0.13
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.04
0.02
-0.06
-0.07
Working capital
-0.12
-4.22
0.07
-0.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-177.75
-150.07
173.91
-19.27
EBIT growth
-161.75
-166.99
356.91
-925.31
Net profit growth
-172
-158.72
221.6
281.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Himalay Dassani
Director
Shakuntla Dassani
Independent Director
Rajkishan Shamboonarayn Singh
Independent Director
Shoaib Abdul Kader
Independent Director
Akashdeep M Sabir
Independent Director
Rajeshwari Kiran Kulkarni
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nidhi Loharuka
Independent Director
Abdul Rehman Shaikh
Independent Director
Saddam Hussain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd
Summary
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd (Formerly known Quantum Industries (India) Ltd) was originally promoted by S S Poddar as Ceeta Springs & Steels Pvt Ltd in Apr.80. The Company was acquired by the present promoter - Himalay Dassani in 1994. It converted into a public limited company in 1986. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Spring Leaves and assembles, polymer bags, TV Serial and trading in Medicine items at Attipattu, Tamilnadu unit.The Company commenced commercial production of laminated leaf springs in 1984. It renamed as Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd in view of its foray into media, entertainment and IT related services during 1999-2000. The unit has an installed capacity of 2400 tpa of leaf springs. The product is marketed under the Ceeta brand name. In 1995, the company undertook a project to increase the installed capacity of the laminated leaf springs to 3000 tpa and also to set up a 100% EOU in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, to manufacture polymer bags with a capacity of 2500 tpa. The project was financed through a public issue made by the company in Mar.95. The location of the project was changed to Silli, Silvassa, due to which the project is getting delayed. The company has a marketing arrangement with Exim, US, an international marketing organisation dealing in plastics, metals and chemicals. As per the arrangement, the companys products will be marketed by Exim in the US.As a part of Diversification the Company got into media industry by obtaini
Read More
The Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹30.11 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is ₹9.15 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is 2.87 and -1.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd is ₹14.34 and ₹32.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.44%, 3 Years at 81.90%, 1 Year at 61.47%, 6 Month at 78.03%, 3 Month at 59.68% and 1 Month at 45.15%.
