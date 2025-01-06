iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30.02
(-5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Quantum Digital FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.25

0.38

-0.63

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.03

-0.04

-0.05

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.04

0.02

-0.06

-0.07

Working capital

-0.12

-4.22

0.07

-0.42

Other operating items

Operating

-0.45

-3.85

-0.68

-0.72

Capital expenditure

0

0.03

-0.45

0.42

Free cash flow

-0.45

-3.81

-1.14

-0.3

Equity raised

-27.65

-28.15

-26.43

-26

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

8.17

12.19

16.33

16.07

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-19.93

-19.77

-11.24

-10.23

