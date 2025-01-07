Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.89
0
0
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0.93
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.09
-0.19
-0.06
As % of sales
0
10.89
0
0
Other costs
-0.11
-0.5
-0.35
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
57.22
0
0
Operating profit
-0.21
0.27
-0.55
-0.2
OPM
0
30.93
0
0
Depreciation
-0.03
-0.04
-0.05
-0.08
Interest expense
0
-0.01
-0.02
0
Other income
0
0.17
0
0.15
Profit before tax
-0.25
0.38
-0.63
-0.13
Taxes
-0.04
0.02
-0.06
-0.07
Tax rate
15.66
5.54
10.02
57.53
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.29
0.41
-0.69
-0.21
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.29
0.41
-0.69
-0.21
yoy growth (%)
-172
-158.72
221.6
281.57
NPM
0
46.15
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.