Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Balance Sheet

29.12
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.04

3.04

3.04

3.04

Preference Capital

3.96

3.96

3.96

3.96

Reserves

-11.07

-13.93

-13.95

-14.12

Net Worth

-4.07

-6.93

-6.95

-7.12

Minority Interest

Debt

2.31

3.16

4.3

4.13

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.04

Total Liabilities

-1.76

-3.77

-2.65

-2.95

Fixed Assets

0.68

1.06

1.08

1.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.02

0.02

0.06

Networking Capital

-2.86

-7.75

-3.92

-4.28

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.03

0.18

0.35

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.16

0.4

0.41

0.39

Sundry Creditors

-3.61

-4.02

-4.03

-4.02

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.44

-4.31

-0.64

-0.65

Cash

0.36

2.89

0.15

0.15

Total Assets

-1.77

-3.78

-2.67

-2.96

