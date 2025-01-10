Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.04
3.04
3.04
3.04
Preference Capital
3.96
3.96
3.96
3.96
Reserves
-11.07
-13.93
-13.95
-14.12
Net Worth
-4.07
-6.93
-6.95
-7.12
Minority Interest
Debt
2.31
3.16
4.3
4.13
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.04
Total Liabilities
-1.76
-3.77
-2.65
-2.95
Fixed Assets
0.68
1.06
1.08
1.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.02
0.02
0.06
Networking Capital
-2.86
-7.75
-3.92
-4.28
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.03
0.18
0.35
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.16
0.4
0.41
0.39
Sundry Creditors
-3.61
-4.02
-4.03
-4.02
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.44
-4.31
-0.64
-0.65
Cash
0.36
2.89
0.15
0.15
Total Assets
-1.77
-3.78
-2.67
-2.96
