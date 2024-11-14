iifl-logo-icon 1
Quantum Digital Vision India Ltd Board Meeting

Quantum Digital CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Quarterly Results OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCAIL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202426 Aug 2024
QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202418 May 2024
QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING outcome of Board Meeting outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20241 May 2024
QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting for Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations will be held on Thursday 09 May 2024 at 01:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia: a} Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company b} Any other matter with permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Company has appointed M/s. Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (SEBI Registration No.INR000003241 ) as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent w.e.f. Thursday, May 09, 2024 in place of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting for the approval of Financial Result as per Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations will be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at 2:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia: a} Unaudited Standalone Financials Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023; b} Any other matter with permission of chair. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 13.02.2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Quantum Digital: Related News

No Record Found

