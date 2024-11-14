Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING AND SUBMISSION OF UNAUDITED STANDALONE FINANCAIL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/09/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 18 May 2024

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING outcome of Board Meeting outcome of board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 1 May 2024

QUANTUM DIGITAL VISION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board Meeting for Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company as per Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations will be held on Thursday 09 May 2024 at 01:00 P.M. to consider and approve inter alia: a} Change in Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) of the Company b} Any other matter with permission of chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), this is to inform that the Company has appointed M/s. Skyline Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. (SEBI Registration No.INR000003241 ) as Registrar and Share Transfer Agent w.e.f. Thursday, May 09, 2024 in place of Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024