To,

The Members,

Quasar India Limited

Your Directors are pleased to present the 45th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company along with the Audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The financial performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 and for the previous financial year ended on 31st March, 2023 is given below:

(Amount in Thousand)

Particulars Financial Year 2023-24 Financial Year 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 364574.35 38224.79 Other Income 0.00 5234.71 Total Revenue 364574.35 43459.49 Total Expenses 340863.33 31305.02 Profit / Loss before Depreciation, Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items and Tax Expenses 23711.03 12154.48 Less: Exceptional and Extra Ordinary Items 0.00 0.00 Profit / Loss before Tax Expenses 23711.03 12154.48 Less: Current Tax 6308.07 2028.58 Deferred Tax 817.93 0.00 Income Tax of Previous Year 545.28 0.00 Profit / Loss for the Period 16039.75 10125.90 Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basis 3.00 1.89 Diluted 3.00 1.89

2. OPERATIONS:

Total revenue from operations for Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 364574.35 thousand as compared to total revenue from operations of Rs. 43459.49 thousand for previous Financial Year. The Company has incurred Profit before tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 of Rs. 23711.03 thousand as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 12154.48 thousand for previous Financial Year. The Net Profit after tax for the Financial Year 2023-24 is Rs. 16039.75 thousand as compared to Net Profit after tax of Rs. 10125.90 thousand for previous Financial Year. The Directors are continuously looking for the new avenues for future growth of the Company and expect more growth in the future period.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY:

There is no change in the nature of business during the year under review.

4. WEBLINK OF ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2023 is available on the Companys website at www.quasarindia.in.

5. SHARE CAPITAL:

A. AUTHORISED SHARE CAPITAL :

The authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 5,47,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Forty-Seven Lakhs Only) divided into 54,70,000 (Fifty-Four Lakhs Seventy Thousand Only) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.

B. PAID-UP SHARE CAPITAL :

The paid-up share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 5,35,25,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Thirty-Five Lakhs Twenty-Five Thousand Only) divided into 53,52,500 (Fifty-Three Lakhs Fifty -Two Thousand Five Hundred) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only).

6. DIVIDEND:

To conserve the resources for future prospect and growth of the Company, the Board of Directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 (Previous year - NIL).

7. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Pursuant to Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years shall be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"). During the year under review, there was no unpaid or unclaimed dividend in the "Unpaid Dividend Account" lying for a period of seven years from the date of transfer of such unpaid dividend to the said account. Therefore, there were no funds which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

8. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

The Profit of the Company for the Financial Year ending on 31st March, 2024 is transferred to profit and loss account of the Company under Reserves and Surplus.

9. DISCLOSURES RELATING TO HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATE COMPANY AND JOINT VENTURES:

The Company does not have any Holding / Subsidiary / Associate Company and Joint Venture.

10. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATES AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There have been no material changes and commitments, which affect the financial position of the Company which have occurred between the end of the financial year to which the financial statements relate and the date of this Report.

11. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant material orders has been passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

12. BOARD MEETINGS:

The Directors of the Company met at regular intervals at least once in a quarter with the gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days to take a view of the Companys policies and strategies apart from the Board Matters.

During the year under the review, the Board of Directors met 11 (Eleven) times viz. 27th May, 2023, 9th August, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 5th September, 2023, 6th October, 2023, 4th November, 2023, 8th November, 2023, 14th December, 2023, 18th December, 2023, 24th January, 2024 and 27th March, 2024.

13. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the best of their knowledge and belief the Board of Directors hereby submit that:

a. In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, for the year ended on 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there is no material departure from the same;

b. The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of financial year and of the profit of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024;

c. The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d. The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a going concern basis;

e. The Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively and;

f. The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

14. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY fCSR):

The provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to your Company as the Company does not fall under the criteria limits mentioned in the said section of the Act.

Hence, the Company has not taken voluntary initiative towards any activity mentioned for Corporate Social Responsibility.

15. EXPLANATIONS / COMMENTS BY THE BOARD ON EVERY QUALIFICATION. RESERVATION OR ADVERSE REMARK OR DISCLAIMER MADE:

A. Auditors Report:

There were no qualifications, reservations, adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Auditors in their report on the financial statement of the Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. Maintenance of cost records as specified under Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

B. Secretarial Auditors Report:

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 i.e. Form MR-3. The report of the Secretarial auditor has not made any adverse remark in their Audit Report except:

a) There was a delayed submission of financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 as to the Stock Exchange as per regulation 33 of the SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015

Reply:

We regret the delay in submitting the financial results under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for the Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 but we have submitted the required financial results to the stock exchange with the transparency and accountability.

16. PARTICULARS OF LOANS. GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT.2013:

The details of loans, investment, guarantees and securities covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are provided in the financial statement.

17. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

All transactions to be entered by the Company with related parties will be in the ordinary -Course of business and on an arms length basis. However, the Company has not entered into any related party transaction, as provided in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, with the related party. Hence, Disclosure as required under Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

18. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report as required under Regulation 34 and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 forms an integral part of this Report, and provides the Companys current working and future outlook as per Annexure - 1.

19. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statement across the organization. The same is subject to review periodically by the internal audit cell for its effectiveness. During the financial year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses in the design or operations were observed. The Statutory Auditors of the Company also test the effectiveness of Internal Financial Controls in accordance with the requisite standards prescribed by ICAI. Their expressed opinion forms part of the Independent Auditors report.

Internal Financial Controls are an integrated part of the risk management process, addressing financial and financial reporting risks. The internal financial controls have been documented, digitized and embedded in the business processes.

Assurance on the effectiveness of internal financial controls is obtained through management reviews, control self-assessment, continuous monitoring by functional experts. We believe that these systems provide reasonable assurance that our internal financial controls are designed effectively and are operating as intended.

During the year, no reportable material weakness was observed.

20. RESERVES & SURPLUS:

Sr. No. Particulars Amount (In Thousand) 1. Balance at the beginning of the year 9950.93 2. Current Years Profit 16039.75 Total 25990.68

21. STATEMENT CONCERNING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF THE RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY OF THE COMPANY:

The Company has framed formal Risk Management framework for risk assessment and risk minimization for Indian operation which is periodically reviewed by the Board of Directors to ensure smooth operations and effective management control. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy of the risk management frame work of the Company, the key risks associated with the business and measures and steps in place to minimize the same.

22. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption etc. as required to be given under section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act 2013 read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is not given as the Company has not taken any major step to conserve the energy etc. Further, there was no foreign exchange earnings and outgo during the financial year 2023-24.

Foreign exchange earnings and outgo F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 a. Foreign exchange earnings Nil Nil b. CIF value of imports Nil Nil c. Expenditure in foreign currency Nil Nil d. Value of Imported and indigenous Raw Materials, Spare-parts and Components Consumption Nil Nil

23. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION:

The Remuneration policy is directed towards rewarding performance based on review of achievements on a periodical basis. The remuneration policy is in consonance with the existing industry practice and is designed to create a high-performance culture. It enables the Company to attract, retain and motivate employees to achieve results. The Company has made adequate disclosures to the members on the remuneration paid to Directors from time to time. The Companys Policy on directors appointment and remuneration including criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a director and other matters provided under Section 178 (3) of the Act is available on the website of the Company at www.quasarindia.in .

24. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with its provisions and is in compliance with the same.

25. REPORTING OF FRAUDS BY THE AUDITORS:

During the year under review, neither the Statutory nor the Secretarial Auditors has reported to the Audit Committee under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 any instances of fraud committed against the Company by its officers or employees, the details of which would need to be mentioned in the Boards Report.

26. STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated in Regulation 34(2)(e) of SEBI Listing Regulations is given as a separate part of the Annual Report. It contains a detailed write up and explanation about the performance of the Company.

27. STATEMENT ON ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARDS PERFORMANCE:

The Board evaluated the effectiveness of its functioning, that of the Committees and of individual Directors, pursuant to the provisions of the Act and SEBI Listing Regulations. The Board sought the feedback of Directors on various parameters including:

• Degree of fulfillment of key responsibilities towards stakeholders (by way of monitoring corporate governance practices, participation in the long-term strategic planning, etc.);

• Structure, composition, and role clarity of the Board and Committees;

• Extent of co-ordination and cohesiveness between the Board and its Committees;

• Effectiveness of the deliberations and process management;

• Board / Committee culture and dynamics; and

• Quality of relationship between Board Members and the Management.

The above criteria are broadly based on the Guidance Note on Board Evaluation issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India on January 5, 2017.

The Chairman of the Board had one-on-one meetings with each Independent Director and the Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee had one-on-one meetings with each Executive and Non-Executive, Non-Independent Directors. These meetings were intended to obtain Directors inputs on effectiveness of the Board / Committee processes.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, performance of Non-Independent Directors, the Board as a whole, and the Chairman of the Company was evaluated, taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors and the Board as a whole.

In the Board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors and the meeting of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the performance of the Board, its committees, and individual directors was discussed.

The evaluation process endorsed the Board Members confidence in the ethical standards of the Company, the resilience of the Board and the Management in navigating the Company during challenging times, cohesiveness amongst the Board Members, constructive relationship between the Board and the Management, and the openness of the Management in sharing strategic information to enable Board Members to discharge their responsibilities and fiduciary duties.

The Board carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance and that of its committees and individual directors as per the formal mechanism for such evaluation adopted by the Board. The performance evaluation of all the Directors was carried out by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of the Chairman, the Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole was carried out by the Independent Directors. The exercise of performance evaluation was carried out through a structured evaluation process covering various aspects of the Board functioning such as composition of the Board & committees, experience & competencies, performance of specific duties & obligations, contribution at the meetings and otherwise, independent judgment, governance issues etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of the Directors individually as well as evaluation of the working of the Board by way of individual feedback from directors.

The evaluation frameworks were the following key areas:

a) For Non-Executive & Independent Directors:

• Knowledge

• Professional Conduct

• Comply Secretarial Standard issued by ICSI Duties

• Role and functions b) For Executive Directors:

• Performance as leader

• Evaluating Business Opportunity and analysis of Risk Reward Scenarios

• Key set investment goal

• Professional conduct and integrity

• Sharing of information with Board.

• Adherence applicable government law

The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process.

28. MANAGING THE RISKS OF FRAUD. CORRUPTION AND UNETHICAL BUSINESS PRACTICES:

A. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:

The Company has established vigil mechanism and framed whistle blower policy for Directors and employees to report concerns about unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy.

B. BUSINESS CONDUCT POLICY:

The Company has framed "Business Conduct Policy". Every employee is required to review and sign the policy at the time of joining and an undertaking shall be given for adherence to the policy. The objective of the policy is to conduct the business in an honest, transparent and in an ethical manner. The policy provides for anti-bribery and avoidance of other corruption practices by the employees of the Company.

29. LOANS FROM DIRECTOR / RELATIVE OF DIRECTOR:

During the year under review, the Company has not entered into any materially significant related party transactions which may have potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. Suitable disclosures as required are provided in AS-18 which is forming the part of the notes to financial statement.

30. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The provisions of Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to the Company as none of the Employees of the Company has received remuneration above the limits specified in the Rule 5(2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 during the Financial Year 2023-24.

31. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

32. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of Loans taken from Banks and Financial Institutions.

33. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

The Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company are summarized below:

Sr. No. Name Designation DIN / PAN 1. Mr. Sameer Amit Shah1 Managing Director 08712851 2. Ms. Shetal Viral Sheth2 Additional Non-Executive Director 03306760 3. Ms. Saasha Lloyd Rozario3 Additional Independent Director 10414941 4. Mr. Vijaybhai Patni4 Managing Director 08712851 5. Ms. Hansaben Parmar5 Non-Executive Director 09684012 6. Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat5 Independent Director 09279612 7. Ms. Hetal Neel Pathak5 Independent Director 09683121 8. Mr. Nirav Kishorachandra Mahadevia6 Additional Independent Director 02512770 9. Mr. Lovish Kataria7 Additional Independent Director 06925922 10. Ms. Namrata Sharma7 Additional Independent Director 10204473 11. Mr. Vishal Babubhai Makwana8 Managing Director 10671094 12. Ms. Shital Vishal Makwana9 Additional Non-Executive Director 09683121 13. Mr. Anand Lohia10 Company Secretary ACNPL3538M 14. Mr. Vijaybhai Patni4 Chief Financial Officer DJVPP9467H 15. Mr. Manojkumar Nanavati11 Chief Financial Officer APAPN2255F 16. Mr. Vishal Babubhai Makwana8 Chief Financial Officer CEGPM6560R

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

Mr. Sameer Amit Shah has been appointed as a Managing Director w.e.f. 14December, 2023 and had given resignation as a Managing Director w.e.f. 19June, 2024.Ms. Shetal Viral Sheth has been appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 14December, 2023 and had given resignation as an Additional Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 29May, 2024.. Ms. Saasha Lloyd Rozario has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 14December, 2023 and had given resignation as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 6July, 2024.. Mr. Vijaybhai Patni had given resignation as a Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 15December, 2023.. Ms. Hansaben Parmar had given resignation as Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 15December, 2023, Mr. Nishit Bharatbhai Popat had given resignation as Independent Director w.e.f. 1December, 2023 and Ms. Hetal Neel Pathak had given resignation as Independent Director w.e.f. 1January, 2024.. Mr. Nirav Kishorachandra Mahadevia has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f 24January, 2024 and had given resignation as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f. 20May, 2024.. Mr. Lovish Kataria and Ms. Namrata Sharma has been appointed as an Additional Independent Director w.e.f 20May, 2024Mr. Vishal Babubhai Makwana has been appointed as a Managing Director w.e.f. 19June, 2024 and appointed as a Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 6July, 2024. Mr. Shital Vishal Makwana has been appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director w.e.f. 6July, 2024Mr. Anand Lohia had given resignation as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f 15May, 2024Mr. Manojkumar Nanavati had been appointed as a Chief Financial Officer w.e.f. 14December, 2023 and given resignation w.e.f. 6July, 2024

Apart from the above changes, there were no other changes in the composition of the Board of Directors of the Company during the Financial Year 2023-24 and till the date of Boards Report. As per Companies Act, 2013, the Independent Directors are not liable to retire by rotation.

34. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

Ms. Namrata Sharma and Mr. Lovish Kataria are Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed to the Board that they meet the criteria of Independence as specified under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are qualified to be Independent Director. They also confirmed that they meet the requirements of Independent Director as mentioned under Regulation 16(1)(b) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The confirmations were noted by the Board.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, quarterly compliance report on requirement Corporate Governance is not applicable to the Company. Hence, Corporate Governance does not form part of this Boards Report.

36. DEPOSITS:

As per Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the financial year. Hence, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of deposits or payment of interest during the financial year.

37. FORMAL ANNUAL EVALUATION PROCESS BY BOARD:

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, the Board has carried the evaluation of its own performance, performance of Individual Directors, Board Committees, including the Chairman of the Board on the basis of attendance, contribution towards development of the Business and various other criteria as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company. The evaluation of the working of the Board, its committees, experience and expertise, performance of specific duties and obligations etc. were carried out. The Directors expressed their satisfaction with the evaluation process and outcome.

In a separate meeting of Independent Directors, the performances of Executive and Non - Executive Directors were evaluated in terms of their contribution towards the growth and development of the Company. The achievements of the targeted goals and the achievements of the expansion plans were too observed and evaluated, the outcome of which was satisfactory for all the Directors of the Company.

38. AUDITORS:

A. Statutory Auditor:

M/s V S S B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Registration No. 121356W), were appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

M/s V S S B & Associates, Chartered Accountants, resigned as a statutory auditor of the Company as on 11th May, 2024. The Board of Director of the Company has been appointed M/s. J Singh & Associates, Chartered Accountants, (FRN: 110266W) as the Statutory Auditor of the Company as on 21st June, 2024 to fill the Casual Vacancy.

The Auditors report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 has been issued with an unmodified opinion by the M/s. V S S B & Associates, Statutory Auditors and the report is part of the Annual Report.

B. Secretarial Auditor:

The Board of Directors pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, has appointed Mr. Jay Pandya, Proprietor of M/s. Jay Pandya & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial Audit for the Financial Year 2023-24.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 is annexed herewith as Annexure - 2 in Form MR-3.

39. DISCLOSURES:

A. Audit Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Audit Committee as tabulated below, was held on 27th May, 2023, 9th August, 2023, 10th August, 2023, 5th September, 2023, 8th November, 2023 and 27th March, 2024 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Audit Committee is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Ms. Namrata Sharma Chairperson Non-Executive Independent Director 2. Mr. Lovish Kataria Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Mr. Vishal Babubhai Makwana Member Managing Director

B. Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee as tabulated below, was held on 4th November, 2023, 14th December, 2023, and 24th January, 2024 the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Mr. Lovish Kataria Chairperson Non-Executive Independent Director 2. Ms. Namrata Sharma Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Ms. Shital Vishal Makwana Member Non-Executive NonIndependent Director

C. Stakeholders Relationship Committee:

During the year under review, meetings of members of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee as tabulated below, was held on 5th September, 2023, the attendance records of the members of the Committee are as follows:

The constitution of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee is as follows:

Sr. No. Name Status Nature of Directorship 1. Ms. Namrata Sharma Chairperson Non-Executive Independent Director 2. Mr. Lovish Kataria Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Mr. Vishal Babubhai Makwana Member Managing Director

40. DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION. PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT. 2013:

The Company has always been committed to provide a safe and conducive work environment to its employees. Your Directors further state that during the year under review there were no cases filed pursuant to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 as confirmed by the Internal Complaints Committee as constituted by the Company.

41. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:

The Directors are pleased to report that the relations between the employees and the management continued to remain cordial during the year under review.

42. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

The provisions relating to maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not required to be maintained.

43. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your Directors would like to express their sincere appreciation for the co-operation and assistance received from the Bankers, Regulatory Bodies, Stakeholders including Financial Institutions, Suppliers, Customers and other business associates who have extended their valuable sustained support and encouragement during the year under review.

Your Directors take this opportunity to recognize and place on record their gratitude and appreciation for the commitment displayed by all executives, officers and staff at all levels of the Company. We look forward for the continued support of every stakeholder in the future.