SectorTrading
Open₹1.98
Prev. Close₹1.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.61
Day's High₹1.98
Day's Low₹1.98
52 Week's High₹1.95
52 Week's Low₹0.4
Book Value₹1.22
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.38
P/E39
EPS0.05
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.35
5.35
5.35
5.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.6
1
-0.02
0.16
Net Worth
7.95
6.35
5.33
5.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
6.38
13.09
0.18
0.46
yoy growth (%)
-51.25
7,035.01
-60.87
-28.08
Raw materials
-6.32
-12.89
-0.35
-0.46
As % of sales
99.02
98.51
191.71
98.63
Employee costs
-0.07
0
-0.04
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.05
-0.01
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0.06
0
0
0
Working capital
-3.67
4.3
-5.15
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.25
7,035.01
-60.87
-28.08
Op profit growth
-76.2
59.85
57.48
-0.43
EBIT growth
-1,223.87
-122.74
-213.83
-85.31
Net profit growth
-76.46
302.55
-222.52
-84.95
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Achal Kapoor
Independent Director
Nishit Bharatbhai
Director & Chief Executive Off
Harish Kumar
Managing Director
Sameer Amit Shah
Chairperson & Additional Direc
Shetal Sheth
Additional Director
Saasha Rozario
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Trigun Sharma
Managing Director & CFO
Sureshkumar Mohanlal Prajapati
Non Executive Director
Vijayrao More
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Quasar India Ltd
Summary
Quasar India Limited was incorporated on 18th April 1979. The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere..The companies business in trading including buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in iron & steel, Tin Plates, scraps and/or its peripherals, gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, coal, lime stone, aluminium, titanium, chrome, copper, gypsum, lead, nickel, sulphur, tin, zinc, steel, bauxite, textile, cloth, tupperware, yarn, fabric or any other minerals, metals, precious metals, stones and metal related materials.Apart from this, the company also carries on the business of trading, investing, acquiring, holding, selling of shares, stocks, commodities, derivatives, both equity and commodity, debentures, debenture stock and bonds.
Read More
The Quasar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quasar India Ltd is ₹95.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Quasar India Ltd is 39 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quasar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quasar India Ltd is ₹0.4 and ₹1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Quasar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.50%, 3 Years at 82.65%, 1 Year at 163.51%, 6 Month at 306.25%, 3 Month at 146.84% and 1 Month at 46.62%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.