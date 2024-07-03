iifl-logo-icon 1
Quasar India Ltd Share Price

1.98
(1.54%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:25:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.98
  • Day's High1.98
  • 52 Wk High1.95
  • Prev. Close1.95
  • Day's Low1.98
  • 52 Wk Low 0.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.61
  • P/E39
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.22
  • EPS0.05
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)95.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Quasar India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.98

Prev. Close

1.95

Turnover(Lac.)

0.61

Day's High

1.98

Day's Low

1.98

52 Week's High

1.95

52 Week's Low

0.4

Book Value

1.22

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.38

P/E

39

EPS

0.05

Divi. Yield

0

Quasar India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

23 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Split

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Oct, 2024

5 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

Quasar India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Quasar India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.22%

Non-Promoter- 99.77%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.77%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Quasar India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.35

5.35

5.35

5.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.6

1

-0.02

0.16

Net Worth

7.95

6.35

5.33

5.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

6.38

13.09

0.18

0.46

yoy growth (%)

-51.25

7,035.01

-60.87

-28.08

Raw materials

-6.32

-12.89

-0.35

-0.46

As % of sales

99.02

98.51

191.71

98.63

Employee costs

-0.07

0

-0.04

-0.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.05

-0.01

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0.06

0

0

0

Working capital

-3.67

4.3

-5.15

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.25

7,035.01

-60.87

-28.08

Op profit growth

-76.2

59.85

57.48

-0.43

EBIT growth

-1,223.87

-122.74

-213.83

-85.31

Net profit growth

-76.46

302.55

-222.52

-84.95

No Record Found

Quasar India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Quasar India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Achal Kapoor

Independent Director

Nishit Bharatbhai

Director & Chief Executive Off

Harish Kumar

Managing Director

Sameer Amit Shah

Chairperson & Additional Direc

Shetal Sheth

Additional Director

Saasha Rozario

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Trigun Sharma

Managing Director & CFO

Sureshkumar Mohanlal Prajapati

Non Executive Director

Vijayrao More

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Quasar India Ltd

Summary

Quasar India Limited was incorporated on 18th April 1979. The Company is currently engaged in the business of dealing and trading in all types of goods, commodities and other related materials on retail as well as on wholesale basis in India or elsewhere..The companies business in trading including buying, selling, reselling, importing, exporting, transporting, storing, developing, promoting, marketing or supplying, trading, dealing in iron & steel, Tin Plates, scraps and/or its peripherals, gold, silver, diamonds, precious stones, coal, lime stone, aluminium, titanium, chrome, copper, gypsum, lead, nickel, sulphur, tin, zinc, steel, bauxite, textile, cloth, tupperware, yarn, fabric or any other minerals, metals, precious metals, stones and metal related materials.Apart from this, the company also carries on the business of trading, investing, acquiring, holding, selling of shares, stocks, commodities, derivatives, both equity and commodity, debentures, debenture stock and bonds.
Company FAQs

What is the Quasar India Ltd share price today?

The Quasar India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Quasar India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Quasar India Ltd is ₹95.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Quasar India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Quasar India Ltd is 39 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Quasar India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Quasar India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Quasar India Ltd is ₹0.4 and ₹1.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Quasar India Ltd?

Quasar India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 48.50%, 3 Years at 82.65%, 1 Year at 163.51%, 6 Month at 306.25%, 3 Month at 146.84% and 1 Month at 46.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Quasar India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Quasar India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.22 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.78 %

